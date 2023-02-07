Let’s look at wedding lehenga trends you should know in 2023

Wedding lehengas are a timeless and iconic attire in Indian culture, and every year brings new and exciting trends to the forefront. 2023 is set to be no different, with designers showcasing a range of styles that incorporate both traditional and contemporary elements. From bold colors and intricate embroidery to fusion wear and sustainable fashion, there are a plethora of wedding lehenga trends that you need to know in 2023. Here’s Aaliya Deeba’s guide. She is the founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label. Take a look:

Bold and bright colors, such as fuchsia, emerald green, and saffron yellow

These colors evoke a sense of boldness and confidence, making them perfect for the bride who wants to make a statement on her special day. Fuchsia is a vibrant shade of pink that exudes energy and excitement, while emerald green is a rich and luxurious hue that symbolizes wealth and success. On the other hand, Saffron yellow is a warm and sunny color representing positivity and joy.

Vintage and traditional styles, incorporating intricate embroidery and embellishments

Vintage styles hark back to a time of timeless elegance, incorporating classic designs and intricate handiwork that have been passed down through generations. Intricate embroideries, such as zardozi, kantha, and aari work, can add depth and texture to a lehenga, while embellishments like pearls, crystals, and sequins can add a touch of glamour and sparkle. These styles are perfect for brides who want to pay homage to their cultural heritage and traditions while making a stylish statement on their big day.

Fusion wear, blending Indian and western styles for a modern look

Fusion wear combines traditional Indian styles with modern western silhouettes, creating a unique and contemporary look that appeals to many brides. This could involve a lehenga skirt paired with a crop top, a saree paired with a denim jacket, or a lehenga paired with a high-neck blouse. By blending these two styles, fusion wear allows brides to showcase their individuality while maintaining their cultural roots’ essence.

Use of unconventional fabrics, like tulle, organza, and velvet

Unconventional fabrics like tulle, organza, and velvet will also be a key trend in 2023 weddings. These fabrics add a unique and luxurious touch to traditional lehengas, giving them a modern twist. Tulle is a delicate and ethereal fabric that adds volume and movement to a lehenga skirt, while organza is a sheer and lightweight fabric that adds a touch of romance. Velvet is a rich and sumptuous fabric that adds a touch of sophistication, perfect for the winter months. By incorporating these unconventional fabrics, brides can create a one-of-a-kind look that is both modern and timeless.

Sustainable fashion, with an increased focus on eco-friendly and ethically sourced materials

Sustainable fashion involves using materials that have a minimal impact on the environment, while also being ethically sourced and produced. This could include using natural fibers like organic cotton, bamboo, and linen, or repurposing vintage fabrics. Brides who choose to embrace this trend not only make a statement about their values but also contribute to a more sustainable future. By opting for eco-friendly and ethically produced materials, brides can create a unique and meaningful look that reflects their commitment to sustainability. Whether you choose to go fully green with your wedding attire or just incorporate a few sustainable elements, this trend is sure to make a positive impact.

Statement jackets, often paired with lehengas, as an alternative to traditional blouses or cholis

Statement jackets are a modern take on the traditional blouse or choli, and provide an alternative to these more traditional styles. These jackets can range from structured and formal to more casual and playful and can be made from a variety of fabrics such as velvet, silk, or brocade. Paired with a lehenga, a statement jacket adds a layer of interest and texture, while also providing coverage and versatility. This trend is perfect for brides who want to add a touch of modernity to their wedding attire, while still maintaining the essence of traditional Indian styles.

In conclusion, there are many exciting and dynamic trends to be aware of in 2023 weddings, when it comes to choosing your wedding lehenga. From bold and bright colors to vintage and traditional styles, and from fusion wear to sustainable fashion, there is something for every bride. Statement jackets, unconventional fabrics, and the use of eco-friendly and ethically sourced materials are also expected to be popular in 2023. Whether you choose to embrace one of these trends fully or just incorporate a few elements into your wedding attire, these trends are sure to add a touch of personality and style to your special day.