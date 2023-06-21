On International Yoga Day, top 5 yoga asanas you must practice for better health

The practice of doing yoga may be more than 5,000 years old, but it remains just as relevant in the current scenario for its wide-ranging benefits. Yoga embodies the union of body, mind, and spirit.

According to the United Nations (UN), Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. ‘Yoga’ is a Sanskrit word that means to join or to unite.

Practicing yoga helps us cultivate peace and balance in everything we do. Practicing yoga regularly is not only beneficial for mental health problems but for overall well-being as it reduces stress and improves symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Here are a few yoga asanas that you can practice at home to live a healthier and more pleasant life –

Sukhasana

Sukhasana is a seated posture in yoga and is also known as an easy pose or the “pose of comfort”. This asana is an easy cross-legged pose with light stretching which provides a stable and relaxed platform for meditation. The simple breathing exercises in this pose can help calm the mind, ease lower back and tightness, and improve overall posture.

Anulom Vilom

This is one of the most famous asana in yoga that helps balance the flow of energy in the body. By practicing this asana every day you can improve breathing efficiency, increase oxygen intake, and remove toxin energy from the body. This asana is especially beneficial for people with respiratory conditions like asthma.

Balasana

Also known as Child’s pose – in which individuals sit on the back of their heels with their knees wide apart helps people regain energy. This pose stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles, and releases tightness in these areas, especially after prolonged periods of sitting.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana, a.k.a. cobra pose, is the most beneficial pose for building the strength of your spine and improving flexibility. Bhujangasana helps individuals in connecting with their breath, body, and sensations. This is a reclined backbend pose that stretches the muscles in your spine and increases blood flow.

Shavasana

Shavasana asana is lying flat on your back, arms relaxed at your sides while the palms face upwards and legs are comfortably spread apart. This asana can be deeply relaxing and rejuvenating. It gives complete relaxation, both physically and mentally, which in turn reduces stress, anxiety, and tiredness in the body and mind.