Omicron in Mumbai : BMC bans all New Year celebrations in hotels, pubs, bars, privately owned places, check details

COVID-19: In the wake of rising threat of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the celebrations of New Year across the city. The municipal body has taken the major step in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection. Earlier, the Delhi government in a similar decision had banned the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the national capital to prevent the rise of Coronavirus cases.

It is pertinent to note that the BMC in its detailed order has clearly mentioned that no party or celebrations on the occasion of New Year will be allowed either in open or closed spaces. The detailed order issued by the BMC was signed by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday evening.

As per the written order, the restrictions on celebrations will come into effect from the midnight of December 25 and remain in force till the next directive is issued by the authorities. In a bid to avoid any confusion and leave any loopholes in the order, the BMC has said that the restrictions are to be imposed on all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as privately-owned places that could be utilised to organise the New Year celebrations.



Earlier, the state government of Maharashtra had banned the gathering of more than five persons at a public place between 9 pm and 6 am effectively banning all gatherings of political or social cause. However, the latest order released by the BMC explicitly prohibits the New Year celebrations. The state which has bore the maximum brunt during the Coronavirus pandemic reported a total of 14`10 new Coronavirus cases in addition to the 20 new Omicron cases tracked on the same day.

On Friday, the central government in its health bulletin warned the populace of a probable third wave of infection in the country. The Health Ministry said that the world is grappling with the fourth wave of Coronavirus infections and there is an indispensable need to take maximum precautions and steps to curb the spread of the pandemic.