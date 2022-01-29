Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: As NeoCov triggers panic, what WHO has to say on new viral threat

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News: The study, which was first reported by Sputnik news agency, has not been peer-reviewed as of now.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: Even as the world sees new wave of Omicron infections, the latest buzz over the NeoCoV virus has triggered panic among general public. However, the experts around the world are reacting cautiously to the new kind of virus that is found in bats as of now. In a swift reaction, the World health Organization has also said that whether the NeoCoV virus can actually jump from bats to humans need a further study. The research on the NeoCoV virus was published by the scientists from Wuhan. The study, which was first reported by Sputnik news agency, has not been peer-reviewed as of now. However, the possibility of the new, highly transmissible virus attacking the humans can’t be completely ruled out.

ALSO READ — DCGI gives permission to Bharat Biotech for Covid-19 intranasal booster dose trials

Meanwhile, the situation in Europe seemed to have stabilised. A Reuters reports says that Germany is also witnessing far lesser number of cases. England, Poland have already lifted the restrictions. Back home, the intranasal booster dose can soon become a reality in India after the DCGI gave its approval to the Bharat Biotech for the Phase 3 trials. BBV154 – the intranasal vaccine- developed by the Hyderabad company has not received the government’s nod for use among the general public.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 10:39 (IST) 29 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Active COVID-19 cases decline by 1,01,278 As per the latest data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India's active COVID-19 cases have declined by 1,01,278 to reach 20,04,333. 10:33 (IST) 29 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India reports 2,35,532 Covid cases, 871 fatalities India reported 2,35,532 new coronavirus infections in a day on Friday, taking the total tally of cases to over 4.08 crore, as per the latest data shared by the Union Health Ministry.