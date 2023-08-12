OMG 2 star-cast fees: Here’s how much Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and others charged for their roles in the film

OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar has hit the theatres in full swing. This social comedy received positive reviews from the audience and has returned with a sequel that focuses on a different social issue. In addition to Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi, the movie also stars Yami Gautam as a tenacious lawyer. Akshay Kumar plays a God-sent individual who helps Pankaj Tripathi’s character get through a difficult times.

As per English Jagran, Amit Rai’s OMG 2 had a Rs 150 crore budget. Here’s how much the star cast took home:

Akshay Kumar

In OMG 2, Akshay Kumar plays the role of God’s messenger, guiding this God-fearing guy through a challenging period in his life. The actor’s fee for this part is only Rs 35 crores, compared to his previous fee range of Rs 50 to Rs 100 crores as per English Jagran.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, a well-known actor, portrays a devotee who has placed all of his belief in Lord Shiva. He cries out to him for assistance, and Akshay Kumar responds to his requests. The actor demanded a total of Rs 5 crores for this part as per English Jagran.

Yami Gautam

In OMG 2, this actress, who was most recently seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, plays a zealous attorney who opposes Pankaj Tripathi in court. As reported by English Jagran, she demanded an amount of Rs 8 Crores to play this part.

After its release on August 11, 2023, OMG 2, as per The Indian Express reports has accumulated a revenue of Rs 9.5 crore.