Old Spice gives a pass to scent strips

The brand aired a 60 second spot during the Grammy’s this year.

P&G’s agency for Old Spice gave a new twist to generate conversations while also spreading its fragrance. Not opting for scented strips placed in a magazine, Wieden+Kennedy Portland instead placed a fully scented man-sized disposable paper blazer in GQ recently. This was done to promote the new Red Collection premium perfume from the company in the US market. Once readers opened the glossy magazine, they could remove and sport the folded, disposable bright red blazer with the brand logo and the message, ‘Live the luxurious life of Old Spice Captain’.

“This disposable paper blazer will be seen on the backs of influencers and fashionistas alike, but let us not forget our regular guy who will be receiving it in this month’s subscription of GQ. With this paper blazer, everyone gets to live the luxurious life of Old Spice Captain. Smell the smells, live the life, do not go out in the rain because you will likely get paper machéd,” the company said in a statement.

The aim of this print campaign was to gain earned media conversations by using unique advertising tactics, which the brand has been consistently aiming for through its previous ad campaigns. The brand also included pictures of models wearing the paper blazer.

Currently, the magazine sells about nine lakh copies every month in the US, according to reports.

The brand also aired a 60 second spot during the Grammy’s this year to promote the same scent which was canned entirely in French without any subtitles; it mocked the glamorous ads of high-end fragrances.

The film, aimed at capturing the attention of both men and women, was its first-ever Grammy campaign. The subtitled version of the ad appeared only on the brand’s YouTube channel. The ad was followed by activations and advertising on the Super Bowl.

By Ananya Saha