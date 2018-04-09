Of ‘aLL’ shapes and sizes

Brands in different parts of the world are trying to find the balance between pushing the envelope and not being politically incorrect or generally insensitive (for example, Gap, Nivea, Pepsi’s ad blunders) as they talk to an increasingly aware audience.

The Ad

The ad film, What’s your Plus Point, shares some examples of how being of a plus size can be an advantage in various life situations. For somebody, their body size can be used to intimidate people (when the reason to do so is in defense of someone); for another, their size is not at all a hindrance to enjoying say, dancing, and probably doing it a whole lot better than regular folks. A plus size figure also carries an illusion that you may hail from an extremely well-to-do family and have people treat you as such. The only minus point of the figure so far has been fashion but not anymore, thanks to aLL, says the commercial.

Target Audience

Any woman with a waist size of 34 inches upwards and man with a waist size of 40 inches upwards is an aLL customer —18 to 45 year-olds in tier I and II cities.

Business Objective

The brand is looking to change general perceptions about plus size fashion, build overall brand awareness at a national level and build awareness of its website.

The Appeal

Functional, Emotional

aLL’s current and potential consumer segment will have some communication material to relate to on TV — finally. Having been present in the market for quite some time, the brand is now talking about bringing convenience to consumers via online shopping.

Competitive Edge

Not many brands prefer to highlight the size or fit specifications of their clothing lines in their advertising, beyond a point. aLL is one of the few brands whose products cater to the much underserved segment of plus sized people and is now calling attention of its customers to shop online.

Tone of Voice

Upbeat

Verdict

aLL has rolled out its first TV campaign titled What’s your Plus Point. The TVC, on the messaging front, depicts how a few extra curves can be an added benefit to one’s personality. The campaign in question is meant to encourage consumers to try the brand’s online shopping experience.

When it comes to product categories that directly cater to people’s physical appearances, the easiest way to capture attention probably could be to highlight bodily flaws, attack the target audience’s confidence and then offer your product as the best solution out there which will bring nothing less than a package of renewed confidence and glory to the user — something that the beauty industry is highly adept at. But it is not the ’90s anymore; and what’s now fashionably known as ‘body shaming’, will not take your brand anywhere (or far enough in a way that can be sustainable).

Brands in different parts of the world are trying to find the balance between pushing the envelope and not being politically incorrect or generally insensitive (for example, Gap, Nivea, Pepsi’s ad blunders) as they talk to an increasingly aware audience. aLL’s campaign understands this. And there’s always brownie points to be gained by speaking positively to a previously marginalised consumer segment.

But on the execution front, aLL’s ad leaves us wanting a bit more. We can’t pinpoint exactly what it is but something about the pace of the ad and the delivery of lines is a little too literal and could have been done better. But these remain cosmetic points that can be easily ironed out in the next installment or campaign. Overall, the positive tone and messaging should work well for the brand.

Rating: 6.5/10

Agency: Marching Ants

Brand: aLL — The Plus Size Store

Campaign: What’s your Plus Point

Production House: Film Republic India

@shinminbali