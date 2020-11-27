Odisha poised for International Sand Art festival amid Covid regulations; details

Odisha tourism has released a set of guidelines for the participants of the sand art festival. (File Image)

Odisha set to celebrate International Sand Art Festival! The state will be celebrating the International Sand Art festival amid Covid regulations at its pristine Chandrabhaga Beach starting from December 1. The five-day festival coincides with the Konark Festival that is held in the backdrop of the Sun temple in Konark and many celebrated classical dancers perform from different disciplines throughout the festival at Konark Natya Mandap.

During the Sand festival, renowned artists from all parts of the country and the world exhibit their talents with the beach as their canvas. This year, however, due to travel restrictions only Indian sand artists will showcase their art in 20 sand art stalls set up all around the Chandrabhaga beach. Not just the traditional sand sculptures, tourists can also expect sculptures created on sand, bronze or wood.

The countdown has begun. The hourglass is ticking. The golden beach awaits you! Visit the International Sand Art Festival, Chandrabhaga beach, Puri. Only four days left! 1st Dec'20 – 5th Dec'20https://t.co/dVKHXE0F6M#odishatourism #sandartfestival #chandrabhagabeach pic.twitter.com/TlBWBsmCDT — Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) November 26, 2020

Odisha tourism has released a set of guidelines for the participants of the sand art festival. According to the guidelines the artists have to start their work from December 1 morning and the festival will be formally inaugurated in the evening on the same day. The artists will have to change their sculpture daily according to the theme given by the organizer. Every year the theme hovers around the pertinent issues in the world. The artists also need to submit their designs to the organizer before they start with the sand art.

The artists also need to follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government. The schedule and showtime will be given to the participants only on arrival and confirming their participation. A panel of Jury will assess the artworks whose decision will be final and abiding.

The Konark Dance festival on the other hand will be held one km from the world heritage site Konark. The dance festival that started in 1986 this year will see performances by dance exponents like Guru Aruna Mohanty & Group Odisha Dance Academy, Dr Sheela Unnikrishnan & Group, Sharmila Mukherjee & Group, Suman Sarawgi and Group and several others. Performances by all dance exponents will be held between 6 pm and 8.30 pm on all day.

Five days to the classic treats of music, dance and culture. Save your dates, this December for the Konark Dance Festival ????️ 1st Dec'20 – 5th Dec'20 https://t.co/elbWjTS5CL#OdishaTourism #KonarkDanceFestival #ClassicalDance pic.twitter.com/LjQml2bujF — Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) November 25, 2020

Complementing the open-air dance auditorium performances and air filed with music will be Crafts Mela held at the urban Haat that will showcase beautiful sculptures and souvenirs made by expert craftsmen of the state.