Nutrition Week: Here are some tips to boost your immunity during the monsoon season

The rainy season brings in the fear of illnesses induced by bacteria and viruses. Temperature fluctuations, pollution, and water contamination jointly contribute to the extent of water-borne diseases. What’s even worse is the proof that during this time of the year, intestinal functions, as well as the digestive system, come to be weak, concluding in low metabolism and increased fat storage.

Poor performing immune systems can make the body vulnerable to a host of gastrointestinal problems and monsoon-related illnesses. Under these conditions, keeping your immunity levels high could be the only means to stay healthy & fit while relishing the rains.



There are many ways to boost your immunity from eating healthy food to keeping your surroundings clean. FinancialExpress.com got in touch with Shikha Dwivedi, Msc. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, in-house nutritionists at OZiva to get some helpful tips to boost immunity during the monsoon. Here’s Shikha Dwivedi’s tips on how to stay healthy during monsoons:

Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink 8-10 glasses of water a day to stay hydrated. It is the best source to flush out toxins from your body and doesn’t contain any calories or sugar, and keeps waterborne diseases like Jaundice and Diarrhoea at bay.

Incorporate a plant-based diet: Plant-based vitamins and minerals are better absorbed by our bodies than synthetic ones. Also, they are more easily comprehended in the body. Vitamins and minerals originated from plants are also associated with natural complexes. There are easily available clean plant-based immunity boosters in the market which you can add to your daily diet. These products have nutrient rich ingredients like, Vitamin C with Zinc, Rosehip, and Bioflavonoids which are good for Immunity, Herbs like Ashwagandha and Curcumin, and Hypericum Perforatum which protects our body from pathogens which indeed is a good investment in this monsoon season.

Add protein-rich food to your diet: Protein is a major macronutrient, which boosts immunity, heals wounds and builds muscle.

Swap to herbal teas: Herbal teas such as Tulsi and ginger tea are known for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and are proven to be extremely effective to strengthen your immunity during monsoon. Drinking tea will keep you warm and safe from cold and flu while strengthening your immunity.

Cut on salt in your diet: High blood pressure may deplete the immune system. So, a low salt diet prevents high blood pressure and water retention.