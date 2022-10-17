Nutrition support required by women in Fitness

By Aman Puri,

Women tend to neglect their dietary needs because of hectic schedules and putting their family needs before their own, which may deprive them of the vital nutrients needed everyday for optimal health. Essential nutrients that can help women improve their health include:

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA): An essential omega-3 fatty acid that can only be obtained through diet, ALA plays a crucial role in brain development and lowering the risk of inflammation, stress, depression, breast cancer, among others. Plants sources rich in ALA include seeds such as flax, chia, and hemp, walnuts, and soybeans.

Vitamin A: Vitamin A, which plays an important role in maintaining healthy vision and immunity, is derived from carotenoids (plant compounds). Beta-carotene is one of the carotenoids which functions as a powerful antioxidant. Foods rich in beta carotene include sweet potato, pumpkin, carrot, spinach, cantaloupe, and red and yellow bell peppers.



Also Read | Hear it from an expert: Common nutritional myths debunked!

Iron: Iron is a mineral that transports oxygen to every cell in the body. It’s a part of the Red Blood Cells (RBCs). A deficiency of iron can lead to poor focus, brittle nails and hair, pale skin, low energy levels, and even anaemia. Women are more prone to iron deficiency because of the menstrual cycles they undergo every month. Hence its important to include iron-rich foods such as legumes, lentils, spinach, pumpkin seeds, chicken, turkey and others in the diet.

Calcium: Calcium helps in healthy bone formation, regulates heart beat, and helps contract muscles. A deficiency of calcium can de-mineralise bones, weakening them and making them brittle- especially after 50. Women should take calcium-rich foods such as tofu, yogurt, cheese, milk, sesame seeds, and ragi.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D helps the body to absorb calcium. It’s not just a micronutrient but also a hormone which helps in cell growth and functioning, regulation of muscles, and heart function. Vitamin D with calcium is essential to maintain healthy bones. Good sources of Vitamin D include tuna, mushroom, fortified milk, eggs, and salmon.

Folate: Folate is a B vitamin that naturally occurs in plant foods. Folic acid is the man-made form of folate that’s found in fortified grains and supplements. It’s better absorbed than folate by the body. Women should take folic acid or folate during pregnancy as it helps prevent anaemia and fatal abnormalities.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E safeguards the body cells against free radicals produced in the body by everyday metabolism, environmental pollution, and other factors. Vitamin E helps women maintain good skin and hair health and improves immune function. This powerful antioxidant can help improve reproductive disorders. Good sources of vitamin E include almonds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, avocados, and spinach.

(The author is Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, a premium sports nutrition brand. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)