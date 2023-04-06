Nusli Wadia: A look at the Britannia Industries owner’s net worth, family, and lifestyle

Nusli Wadia, the chairman of the Wadia Group, a conglomerate that owns several prominent companies in India ranging from real estate, FMCG, aviation to textiles. He comes from a prominent Parsi family that has been involved in business for generations.

Under his leadership, the Wadia Group has expanded its operations and grown into a major business conglomerate in India. Some of the group’s well-known brands include Bombay Dyeing, Britannia Industries, and GoAir.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at Wadia’s net worth, house, cars owned, and more.

Net Worth

Image: Mint

As of 2023, Nusli Wadia’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.9 billion, according to Forbes. Wadia’s wealth comes from his successful businesses and investments in various industries.

Family

Image: HT

Nusli Wadia is married to Maureen Wadia and they have two children, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia. Ness Wadia is also a prominent businessman and the co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab, a franchise of the Indian Premier League.

Businesses owned

Image: Rediffmail

In 2005, the Wadia Group made a foray into the aviation industry by launching GoAir, which was later rebranded as GoFirst. The airline was established under the leadership of Jehangir Wadia, who served as its Managing Director until his resignation in March 2021, as reported by the Economic Times. According to the Oswaal Editorial Board, as of October 2017, GoFirst held a passenger market share of 8.4%, making it the fifth largest airline in India at the time.



Besides, Wadia owns several companies, including Bombay Dyeing and Britannia Industries. He has been involved in the business for several decades and is known for his shrewd business acumen.