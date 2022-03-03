Numbers for Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder Lenskart: Navnedhi Waddhwa, Numerologist, decodes

By numerology one can discover their special talents, way forwards and most importantly strengths and weaknesses.This study enables a person to transform himself and herself and accomplish a higher goal in life. For this one needs to get reading or advice from the qualified numerologist and reader.

Numerology is an ancient study that drives our life purpose through numbers, combinations, letters, symbols in our daily routine. Today we are decoding Peyush Bansal, Co – Founder of Lenskart. He is quite popular these days due his presence on the famous TV show, “Shark Tank India”. We need to study his driver and conductor number, i.e 8. This has been calculated by the help of his birthday, 26th April, 1985. Thus his number is 8. This birth number implies various attributes of Mr Peyush Bansal. Number 8 defines the ability to think logically and most importantly he is a good listener. Whatever deal or things he planned is not driven by emotions as his approach towards life and work is very practical.



One more thing is that his inner strength and inner wisdom helps him to take decisions systematically. With this number, lady luck smiles on him and he is quite a fortunate individual too. When you see his episodes, “Candid with Sharks” you will see that his decisions on the startup investment are based on the key marketing and problem solving techniques of the startup and not on the emotions. When we are seeing the numerological aspect, we also see how after the birthday date, that is in the month of April, the year of number 9 will begin. 9 means Mars and thus this planet means anger, aggression, health, leadership qualities. He should be careful about a few things like arguments, ideally he should let go of the fights and also should be super vigile of the accidents.

As the planet means heat, he should be taking care of his body temperature, as body might be heated. Mars also depicts innate energy, it depicts that this energy can help in achieving goals. In these years, most of the desires will become true but travel should always be cautious. His spelling suggests, (Peyush, that includes “e” in it) that means he is already guided by the numerologist. But I would advise that he should stay away from the law as much as he can. This is my strong piece of advice for him.



Numerologist Navnedhi Waddhwa (left) and Peyush Bansal (right)



The study above involves many predictions and insights of the renewed personality who has achieved a considerable amount of fame and recognition in life.



(The author Navnedhi Waddhwa, is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Vaastu consultant for spaces and energy healer. She has expertise in NLP, meditation and many manifestation techniques. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)