NTR Jr owns the red carpet at Golden Globes in a classic black tuxedo; In Pics

NTR Jr made a stunning entry on the red carpet of the Golden Globes where the film RRR won the award for Best Song for Naatu Naatu. NTR Jr. walked the red carpet in a classic black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. RRR was nominated in two categories at the Golden Globes including Best Song & Best Film in Non- English Language.

While Ram Charan was seen wearing black traditional attire, SS Rajamouli graced the awards in Indian clothes.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’ starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr but the blockbuster Telugu movie lost Golden Globe Award to Argentina 1985 in Best Non-English Language Film category.

The iconic song Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, RRR reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for awards.

The actor has proved on multiple occasions that he has what it takes to play a superhero on screen right from his portrayal of Komaram Bheem to all the other characters NTR Jr has played to date.

NTR Jr will soon begin shooting for his next NTR30 which will be directed by Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage. The film is scheduled to release on 5th April 2024. He also has NTR31 on the cards which will be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.