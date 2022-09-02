Now taste premium quality Japanese Apple and Peaches in India

Japanese Embassy in India and Japan External Trade Organization or JETRO have informed that people in India can now savour the rich taste of Japanese apples and peaches. JETRO said that Indian Government has approved import of Japanese apple. India had prohibited import of Japanese apples to curb the entry of pests in the country. India is already importing peaches and cherries from Japan. During Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s visit to India in March this year, the issue of apple import was sorted and India approved apple import from Japan subject to the pre-inspection approvals and clearance of quarantine procedures. Takashi Suzuki, Chief Director General of JETRO New Delhi, said “India has been importing apples and peaches from the United States and other countries, but not from Japan. But Japanese apples and peaches have unique features, so I am sure that the Indian people will enjoy and love them”.

What do Japanese apple offer?



Known as Ringo in Japanese, these apples are considered special due to their unique color, shape and taste. Their appearance is bright, they are larger in size and have a delightful sweetness and mellow aroma. Japanese apples contain dietary fiber which is known to prevent constipation and slows down absorption of carbs and fats. It is also said to be effective in preventing lifestyle-related diseases by increasing good bacteria and reducing bad cholesterol. Apple Sweet or Sinano Gold are grown in Japan’s Aomori prefecture.



Japanese apples are harvested starting August and are exported during November to January especially the Honey Fuji variety. Indians, who wish to enjoy the taste of Japanese apple for long time, can preserve them by storing them separately from other fruits as they release lots of ethylene gas. To prevent excessive evaporation and drying, wrap them one by one in a paper and seal them in plastic bag. Then, store them in refrigerator or a cool and dark place with good ventilation. Whole bakes Japanese apple and yogurt with Japanese apple are two of its famous apple dishes.



What makes Japanese Peaches special?



Japanese peaches are renowned across the globe for their quality, taste and appearance. These juicy fruits are called Ringo in Japanese and have a delicate soft texture and elegant sweet scent and aroma. Japanese peaches are rich in Vitamin E. The have antioxidants which suppress the production of peroxides and help stabilizing membranes in our body. They have protective effects against ageing and lifestyle-related diseases.



In Japan, various varieties of peaches are grown in different areas of the country. White peach known as Kawanakajima which is an excellent grade peach is grown in Fukushima and Nagano prefectures. White peach is grown in Yamanashi and Megumi Haku white peach is grown in Okayama. Japanese peaches are exported during July to September.



Japanese peaches are very soft and delicate and hence they have to be preserved carefully. Store Japanese peaches at room temperature in a cool, dark place with good ventilation because they get easily damaged and do not last long. To prevent loss of their unique juiciness do not leave them in cold environment for long. Before eating, chill them in refrigerator for two hours. Japanese peaches are used in making Japanese Fruit Croissants and Japanese Fruits Dorayaki.