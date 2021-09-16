Now, register your pet through mobile app in Noida

Earlier, pets had to be registered in person at the authority’s offices. (Representative image)

The new mobile application launched by the Noida Authority will make registering pets easier. As part of the administration’s rules, it is mandatory to register pets. However, only a handful of individuals have got their pets registered so far, a Noida Authority official said.

For the registration process, an individual has to make available information such as the pet’s name, type, age, sex, and breed, details of vaccination on the app. Information such as the name of the owner, their address, phone number, and type of home such as standalone home, high rise, village will also have to be provided. The owner also needs to upload three photographs — two of the pet alone and one with the owner — on the app. The owners will also be required to upload their photographs, identity proof, digital signature, and vaccination book for the pet.

The fee to register a pet is Rs 1,000 every year. The registration will also have to be renewed every year. At present, the Noida Authority requires only dogs and cats to be registered.

It is also mandatory for owners to get their pets registered within 15 days of getting it.

According to Noida Authority rules, the owners cannot leave their dog in public areas such as streets, parks, and roads unattended. They would also not allow the pet to defecate in the open on parks, streets, and roads. It would also be the responsibility of the owner to ensure that no neighbour or other individuals are disturbed or have issues with the pet’s upkeep and comfort.

The Noida Authority also prohibits running dog breeding centres from any house or flats in residential areas for commercial purposes.

In case the pet owner dies, or someone else adopts the pet, it needs to be informed within 15 days.

