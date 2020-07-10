Now eat “Mask Parottas” in Madurai restaurants! Here is why Parottas are served as masks

The mask parottas are now taking all attention in the city. Image: ANI

Don’t just wear masks but eat them too! While this may sound surprising, people can eat masks in a Madurai restaurant. These masks are basically parottas served in such a shape with a quite important message. Down south in India, the ubiquitous parotta, which is usually served in many forms, has taken a new shape in line with the current Coronavirus pandemic. A tweet by ANI revealed that the idea is to create awareness and encourage people in Madurai to keep wearing masks. The mask parottas are now taking all attention in the city after the famous kothu parotta, veechu parotta, kaima parotta, and chilli parotta that are quite common.

A report by PTI citing the city-based parotta master K L Kumar said that the idea is to make people aware about the importance of wearing masks as there are people who are not practising it properly. He believes that this is a small and significant role he can play during Coronavirus pandemic. According to him, when people will take the mask shaped Parottas, they will drive home the message to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The report highlighted that Kumar has made all his customers a target audience. Since all orders are takeaway as per the government announcement, Kumar first displays the mask-shaped parottas to customers before he packs them. He stressed that people should realise the need for masks as the number of cases in the city is increasing for a few days and pandemic is spreading fast. The mask shape is being created in veechu parottas as it is the one where the dough is in thin and circular form and folded into many layers with air pockets.

It is to note that Madurai in Tamil Nadu has witnessed a spike in the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases and currently has 5,299 cases as on Thursday. The death toll has reached 95 in the city. Meanwhile, the state government has announced a complete shutdown in the city and nearby places. The lockdown is expected to lift after July 12.