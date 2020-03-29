Now, attend a literary festival while in quarantine at home

The #Readinstead lit fest will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.

In view of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus threat, digital book publishing house Juggernaut Books launched the country’s first online literary festival on March 27. A part of its #readinstead campaign, the month-long festival is called #Readinstead Online Literature Festival and has been organised in association with news website Scroll.

The #Readinstead lit fest will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.

“At Juggernaut we are always trying to do something original, and we have been playing with the idea of creating an online literary festival for some time. This was the perfect moment. Our vision is to get more people reading and to find new ways to bring the magic of books and reading to them. The #Readinstead lit fest will, we hope, entertain and stimulate people in this difficult time and remind us of the power of books. We are delighted that we could make this happen and thank our partner Scroll for coming onboard with so much enthusiasm,” said Chiki Sarkar, publisher and co-founder of Juggernaut Books, and Simran Khara, its chief executive officer.

Naresh Fernandes, editor, Scroll.in, agrees: “In this uncertain time, we unexpectedly find ourselves with time to read all those books we’ve been stockpiling for a rainy day and to reflect about the ideas that have shaped our world. Scroll.in was started with the idea of covering the news that matters and things that make life worth living. We’re delighted that Juggernaut has given us the opportunity to reiterate this,” he said.

The #readinstead campaign was set up by Juggernaut in response to the lockdown people are living through. On March 21, the publishing house made its entire catalogue free for readers to access during the lockdown period.