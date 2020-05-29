Noted astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away at 90, tweets Vijay Rupani 

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla was 90.

Noted Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away, tweeted Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Friday. The astrologer was 90. “Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti…,” Rupani said in a tweet.

Bejan Daruwalla had made predictions of some of the high profile politicians including former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and current PM Narendra Modi. PTI reported that Apollo Hospital confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment.

Earlier, it was reported that the astrologer had contracted coronavirus but it was denied by his family. Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation that his father had contracted Covid. He was suffering from only pneumonia, he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

As per details on his website, Bejan Daruwalla was acknowledged as one of the 100 great astrologers in the last 1000 years. Bejanji was known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, the Kabalah and even Palmistry.

