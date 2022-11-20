Not sure how to eat healthy on a budget? Know it from expert

By Dr Mickey Mehta

Healthy eating is vital to your mental and emotional health as well as your physical well-being. Living on a tight budget and finding food that is both wholesome and affordable can be a challenge. The food you eat supplies many nutrients which are needed by our body to perform efficiently. Filling our plates with the right foods can keep us nourished and satiated for a longer period of time.

Here are some tips that will help to stay on budget while still being able to eat healthy.

Buy regional, seasonal, and locally available foods. Food from the local market is never expensive. Yes, inflation always is there and will keep happening yet food from local markets is often much cheaper and affordable. Local produce generally comes reasonable because they are perishable. In addition to costing less, seasonal produce also lasts longer.

One trick here to buy fresh produce more reason is to shop around lunchtime or close to closing time, as, by that time, everyone will want to clear their stock as these items are perishable.

So, we have grains, legumes, pulses, sprouts, vegetables, fruits, spices, and condiments, and all that is fresh and locally available would always be reasonable and affordable.

So, if one needs to understand the western concept of food and go by it, and look at carbohydrates, protein, fats, etc. it should be available in every local market in terms of the local grocery, vegetables, etc.

Pick and choose your need, your objective, and your communal and regional way of eating. Also, your taste buds, your palate, what cuisine you prefer, and accordingly shop.

Eating a diverse range of fresh foods can ensure meeting the minimum recommended daily allowance of nutrients. Trying to have as much variety in fruits and vegetables throughout the week as possible will work budget-wise and also nutrient-wise. Use the reference of a RAINBOW to choose bright colours when you choose your food.

With online shopping being so competitive, find the right deals. Newspapers also often have a sales paper for a local supermarket. Check to see what foods are at a good price this week. Pick up healthier options that offer a good deal. Planning your meals around these foods will again work as being healthy as well as inexpensive. Planning what you will eat will help you make sure you’re eating a healthy, balanced diet, and plan recipes with common ingredients. Almost any leftover vegetables can be made into soup.

Fancy food becomes unaffordable. Simple food will mostly come within the budget. Buying bottled, packaged, and processed foods could also be unaffordable but fresh foods mostly will be affordable. Avoiding eating out much or, and limiting the intake of red meat, sugar, and fats/oils are also ways to be on a budget yet keep healthy.

To balance it all, choose the 7 tastes of Ayurveda – Sweet, sour, salty, astringent, pungent, bitter, and tangy. This can also be a guide to choosing the right kind of foods for healthy eating.

Once you form a habit of planning well in advance and follow the tips, you can be well nourished, it will be less stressful, and the money you save will make it worth it.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is the global leading holistic health guru / corporate life coach)