Excessive screen time is a concern for all, particularly youngsters. Dr Rituparna Ghosh, clinical psychologist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says while excessive use of devices can have negative effects on children and teenagers, it is not typically a reason for hospitalisation unless there are severe underlying issues. The most common concerns related to excessive screen time in this age group are usually managed in outpatient settings, such as primary care clinics or mental health facilities, she says.

Are you seeing clinical cases of mental health and addiction to phones among youngsters?

Yes, mental health issues related to phone use, such as addiction, anxiety, depression and social isolation, can affect children and teenagers. Excessive phone use, particularly when it interferes with daily activities and relationships, can contribute to these problems. However, it is important to note that mental health issues can have various underlying causes, and phone use may be just one contributing factor.

Apart from eyesight, what other physical ailments can happen due to excessive phone use among youngsters?

Excessive phone use can lead to various physical ailments in youngsters.

Musculoskeletal issues: Maintaining poor posture while using phones for extended periods can cause neck, shoulder, and back pain, often referred to as ‘tech neck’ or ‘text neck’.

Sleep disturbances: The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or poor quality sleep.

Physical inactivity: Excessive screen time can contribute to a sedentary lifestyle, leading to weight gain, decreased fitness, and an increased risk of obesity.

Hand and wrist problems: Excessive texting or gaming on smartphones can contribute to repetitive strain injuries like tendinitis or carpal tunnel syndrome.

Do doctors prescribe a cut-off age to begin phone use in children?

There isn’t a specific cut-off age prescribed by doctors for children to start using phones. However, it is generally recommended to delay the introduction of smartphones until children reach an age where they can understand and follow appropriate digital etiquette, use the devices responsibly, and are less vulnerable to the potential risks associated with excessive screen time. Ultimately, the decision should be based on the child’s individual needs, maturity and the guidance of parents or guardians.