Noida sanitation workers to get Rs 20,000 smart-watches but there is a catch

The Rs 20,000 smart-watches will be given to as many as 1,000 sanitation workers. (Image: Indian Express)

Noida authority, in a bid to track the timeliness of the sanitation employees in the city, has planned to provide them with smart-watches. The Rs 20,000 smart-watches will be given to as many as 1,000 sanitation workers. The initiative was taken to keep a track on employees and verify if an employee is working in his/her designated area or not.

A report published in HT cited officials as saying that the move to give smart-watches to the sanitation workers is aimed to ensure the proper conduction of duty by them. The report cited the Chief Executive Officer of the Noida authority, Ritu Maheshwari, who told the news organisation that out of the 1,000 watches which are to be handed over to these workers, 500 will be bought by Noida authority and the rest will be donated by HCL Foundation as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. She also stated that the motive of such a move was to enhance the work-quality of sanitation staff and also to give a message that if anyone is not performing the duty timely in the designated areas, then the watch will inform the authorities about it, the report suggested.

The authority has informed that the central control room of the authority will monitor the location of these workers using the Global Positioning System GPS system. The watches will have the GPS feature enabled in them.

READ | Single-use plastic ban coming? PM Modi asks citizens to move beyond the pollutant at IIT Madras

The decision came into play after the authority noticed that many of its sanitation employees were not performing in a timely manner and were also not doing the designated job in their respective areas.

Earlier in August this year, a biometric attendance system was implemented by the Noida authority for timely work. But, despite reporting on-time workers did not perform the duty on time at ground and there was no mechanism to check this. The smart-watches move will help the Noida Authority to ensure discipline among its sanitation staff.

The report further citing Ritu Maheshwari suggested that similar practice has already been performed by the Indore Municipal Corporation to instil discipline among its sanitation employees, and the experiment turned out to be successful. Notably, Indore has been securing the top spot in the Swachh Sarvekshan Rank for the past three years now.

The handing over of the watches will likely be done next month. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 2 crore, half of which would be borne by the HCL Foundation. There are as many as 4,000 sanitation workers who work for Noida authority.