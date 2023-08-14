No more red flags! Here are 6 green flags to look for in a relationship to make it safe and healthy

Having someone you can call your friend, confidant and safe space is truly the most beautiful feeling in the world. There is nothing more fulfilling than having a relationship that allows you to be free and vulnerable and where you both can make each other feel comfortable. Before getting into a relationship we all have at some point or other created an imaginary portrayal of how we want our ideal partners to be. We have to give it to the Gen-Z who decided to denote the term flag as a synonym for human behaviour because it honestly has made it easier for us to demarcate the boundaries of acceptable an unacceptable behaviour.

Well let’s be honest, we have often noticed the ‘red flags’ and blatantly chose to ignore them until we ourselves turned into one! Spotting a ‘green flag’ can be tiring in the modern dating culture, hence we have laid out a few ways you can make your relationship a safe and healthy one:

Also Read Must-experience luxurious getaways during the Independence Day long weekend

Have open and honest conversations

Effective communication is essential to every relationship’s success! How well do the two of you express your needs and wants? How do you resolve disputes? If you and your partner are always eager to be open and honest with one another, this is unquestionably a positive sign and a trait that will strengthen your relationship. A person who genuinely cares about you won’t ever let you doubt their intentions. If they see a future with you, they will let you know about it, whether it’s a minor misunderstanding or a more significant issue involving their feelings for you. The most evident indication of a toxic relationship is when someone is unsure of how they are feeling and they are not ready to sit and talk about it.

Give each other personal space

As individuals, you need to draw boundaries in your relationships as both of you live separate lives outside the bond that you share. You need to respect each other’s personal time and space, or else it you might get interdependent which later might be overwhelming. Nobody is ever worth your time if they make you wait or demand that you prioritise tasks based on their availability. If you are looking for a green flag make sure, they allow you room to develop. Additionally, having a life outside of your partnership is a very significant green signal. It could involve business, hobbies, or one-on-one catching up with an old buddy. When your relationship is strong, you give your partner the space they need. Both sides will experience fulfillment if you manage your relationship and your autonomy appropriately.

Take decisions collaboratively

Even in the early phases of dating, there are many chances to cooperate and work together, such as choosing a time to meet up again or selecting a restaurant. Any possible beau will demonstrate their ability to work with you on the tiny, seemingly unimportant things first to prove they are able to work with you on the large, important life issues. If they approach issues involving the two of you with an attitude of cooperation and compromise—rather than just telling you how it will go or instructing you to make the decisions on your own—that is a good sign. Sharing views without being aggressive about them shows confidence and vulnerability while changing your mind and making concessions based on both of your and their ideas shows flexibility and respect, both of which are necessary for a good relationship.

Be a good listener and allow each other to vocalize your feelings

Everything we do is motivated by our emotions, but they can also occasionally lead to mistakes. Look for someone who understands them in a new relationship to help put their emotions into perspective and help you feel more connected to them. If they did, their admission should prompt thought, knowledge of how it affected you, and plans for change; it shouldn’t be used as justification for their terrible behaviour. Indeed, one of the essential components of any fulfilling partnership is vulnerability. You know you’ve discovered someone worthwhile when you’re not afraid to be vulnerable with them. We may allow someone to comprehend and come to know who we are as people by being our authentic, unadulterated selves.

Look for elements of trust

Trust is the foundational basis for any long-term relationship, of any kind per se. Trusting one another, but not blindly, is necessary. Many people find it incredibly difficult to fully trust someone. It may be emotional baggage resulting from instances in which they experienced heartbreak. Both partners must be trustworthy and dependable for a relationship to succeed. If there are doubts, you need to address them, it is both of your responsibility to make sure that you do not questions things when not necessary. Your relationship will become stronger as a result, and the atmosphere will feel safe and secure.

Remember little things, take an interest in each other

When two people are actively involved in each other’s lives on a daily basis, they are said to be in a relationship. As a result, if they show no interest in your professional goals or the motivation behind a recent pastime, they probably have their doubts about you already. A positive indication that someone wants to know you better? People remember even the smallest aspects of your life if they want to. This demonstrates that they are interested in what you are saying enough to pay attention and try to remember it. It definitely demonstrates that they pay attention to you when they remember specifics about you that you stated in passing. Additionally, it demonstrates that they care about you as a person rather than just seeing you as a body for sexual pleasure.

Along with these pointers make sure you notice how the other person treats strangers, and how they talk about themselves and other people. All of these matter a great deal when you are looking to create a long-lasting meaningful relationship. A relationship might not be an easy thing to maintain and requires more than just love. It needs the right person who can make you feel like you matter, so make sure you are not a walking red flag or fall for one!