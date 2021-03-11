No end to discussion on Meghan Markel Interview; White House, Boris Johnson discuss mental health, monarchy

The damage caused by the Markel interview to the institution could be gauged from the fact that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to come forward in support of the institution. (Credit: Instagram/@meghanmarkle_official)

Even as a couple of days have passed since it was aired, the sensational interview of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markel refuses to die down on the internet, brewing newer trends and debates online. Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel in an explosive interview to the American host Oprah Winfrey have put several allegations on the British Royal family including that of racism. Markel in the interview had alleged that one of the members of the Royal family was discussing how dark the skin of her baby’s skin might be. While in addition to the issue of racism that has been brought at the centre-stage, the issue of mental health and relevance and functioning of Monarchy also came under the scanner on the internet.

Mental Health

Markel in her interview said that she had clear and consistent suicidal tendencies during her stay with the Royal family and said she had a feeling that she did not want to live anymore. She also said that she had also unsuccessfully tried to take professional help on her mental health but was denied that at the Royal Palace. The comments from Markel led to a number of discussions on the issue of mental health on the internet. Mental health experts were quoted as saying that celebrities coming forward to talk about their mental health problems encourages million other common people who have been suffering from mental health issues to come forward and discuss it.

The White House, while refraining from commenting on other explosive aspects of the Markel interview, said that President Joe Biden admires courage exhibited by Markel in talking about her struggle with mental health and her own personal story. The White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki also said that President Biden remained committed to funding mental health facilities in the country.

Institution of Monarchy

The Markel interview gave rise to a lot of discussions and trends on the internet about the institution of Monarchy. #Abolishthemonarchy and other similar hashtags went viral in the United States and different parts of the world as people demanded the abolition of the institution of monarchy. The damage caused by the Markel interview to the institution could be gauged from the fact that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to come forward in support of the institution.

In his brief statement, Johnson acknowledged that he had watched the interview but refrained from commenting on the issues raised in the interview. Johnson further said that he had the highest of admiration for the Queen of England and the unifying role that the institution played in the country and across the commonwealth. The interview has also left the country divided among the supporters of Markel and backers of monarchy. While the former claim that it is time that the institution is wound up and the country moves towards a Republican system, the latter have staunchly defended the institution and termed Markel’s interview as an attention seeking stunt and an attempt to vilify the institution.