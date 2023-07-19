NMACC: Know about ‘NMACC Bachpan’, an 11-day festival for kids by Nita Ambani at the biggest cultural hub of India

Nita Ambani, founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre(NMACC) recently announced an 11 day festival dedicated to children’s events at India’s biggest cultural hub. NMACC was built to preserve and promote Indian arts.

According to officials , “NMACC Bachpan” is a fun and interesting platform geared towards kids that provides a wide range of immersive experiences like theatre performances, interactive seminars, interesting interactions, arts and crafts projects, and many other exciting things.

The goal of “NMACC Bachpan,” which was motivated by children’s curiosity and ingenuity, is to expose young people to the arts and culture in enjoyable and interesting ways so that learning can be fun.

The festival starts on July 20. Participants can take part in a wide range of fun activities, such as live interactive science demonstrations, jam sessions, dance-meets-circus performances, entertaining regional theatre, dance recitals, art workshops, technology workshops, and much more.

Some upcoming events are:

Nature Games’ | Recommended Age 9-14 yrs

Sayee Girdhari will lead a fun-filled nature session to introduce your children to the fascinating world of birds of various colours, shapes, sizes, and tunes.

Venue: The Cube Date: July 22, 2023 Showtime: 11:00 Duration: 1hr

‘Circadian’ | Recommended Age 4+ yrs

The contemporary dance performance, which incorporates elements of aerial circus and theatre and is inspired by the classic Four Seasons by the great Italian composer Vivaldi, is an engaging family entertainment.

Venue: The Cube Date: July 22- July23, 2023 Showtime: 17:30 Duration: 1hr

Kabuliwala’ | Recommended Age 5+ yrs

This children’s play is a stage adaptation directed by Ramesh Talwar on Bimal Roy’s iconic movie Kabuliwala, which was based on the same-named short story by Rabindranath Tagore. It portrays the warm, real, and heartbreaking tale of friendship between an Afghan dry fruit vendor and a young girl named Mini.

Venue: The Cube Date: July 27- July28, 2023 Showtime: 17:30 Duration: 1hr 30mins

‘Fun with Ventriloquism’ | Recommended Age 7-15 yrs

Indushree Raveendra, a gifted ventriloquist, sets out on an astonishing journey with her eccentric cast of endearing puppet characters that has moral lessons at its core.

Venue: The Cube Date: July 29, 2023 Showtime: 17:00 Duration: 1hr

‘Ajanta Frescoes & the White Elephant Story (Drawing with Scissors)’ | Recommended Age 5-12 yrs

This workshop will help children discover the history of frescoes and rediscover Ajanta while being motivated to use a Henri Matisse technique to make their own artwork.

Venue: The Cube Date: July 22- July23, 2023 Showtime: 16:00 Duration: 1hr

‘Classic Indian Tales’ by Janaki Sabesh’ | Recommended Age 5-9 yrs

Educator Janaki Sabesh will guide your child in this entertaining, educational, and interactive storytelling event through the enchanted realm of traditional Indian tales. Sabesh brings to the Centre a rich trove of tales that feature a special fusion of narration, music, theatre, movement, and unstructured interaction. As you see your child’s eyes open in delight and surprise, spend quality time together reading four different Indian tales: “The Monkey King,” “The Rumour,” “The Clever Tailor,” and “Little Vinayak.”

Venue: The Cube Date: July 30, 2023 Showtime: 16:30; 17:30 Duration: 1hr

The centre offers other interesting events lined up specially for this 11 day festival.