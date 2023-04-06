Last week, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a project driven by Nita Mukesh Ambani, was inaugurated in the presence of numerous notable figures from around the world.

The NMACC, touted as India’s inaugural multi-disciplinary cultural and artistic facility, is situated in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Covering an area of 52,627 square feet, this 4-story art house boasts a variety of impressive features, including a diamond-studded ceiling and a theater capable of seating 2,000 people.

In this article, let’s quickly take a virtual walk through the ultra-luxurious NMACC.

Luxurious Interior

The Ambanis have gone to great lengths to create a cultural center that meets global standards. By incorporating three spectacular theaters and advanced technology, the opulent interior of the NMACC guarantees an indulgent experience.



As per NMACC’s official website, the Grand Theatre, created by Theatre Projects Consultants, flaunts the finest acoustic system worldwide. Along with 2,000 seats, the venue comprises an orchestra pit that can house 80 musicians and 18 individual boxes to elevate the viewing experience for guests. Furthermore, it features a ceiling adorned with 8,400 Swarovski diamonds.

Studio Theatre

The Studio Theatre, intended for performances, features a telescopic seating system that can hold up to 250 guests, catering to the requirements of the artists. The theater is equipped with amenities such as soundproofing, video recording, and a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System, making it an exceptional location for performing arts events.

The Cube

The Cube, with its movable stage and a seating capacity of 125, is a venue to showcase theatrical performances. It features a Panasonic Laser projection system, a Listening system, 5G connectivity, video recording, and more, which facilitate live streaming of performances.

Isha Ambani’s lehenga

Image: BollywoodShaadis

The NMACC also put on display Isha Ambani’s golden lehenga created by the renowned Italian fashion label, Maison Valentino. The lehenga was worn by Isha Ambani on her wedding reception in 2018, and it remains the sole lehenga fashioned by this prestigious global brand. Maison Valentino has publicly stated that they do not intend to produce another lehenga in the future.

Arts showcased

The Art House is a dedicated venue for Indian and international artists to exhibit their work, featuring Jagannath Panda, Tanya Goel, and a colossal 56-feet Pichwai painting. Among the extensive list of public artworks showcased are the iconic Kamal Kunj, Yayoi Kusama’s Clouds, Seekers Paradise, Earth’s Whisper, and many others.

The fountain of joy

The fountain of joy, situated in the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, pays tribute to the essence of Mumbai and is inspired by the lotus flower.