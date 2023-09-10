NMACC: 9 events you can enjoy at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for an eventful September

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre intends to preserve and promote Indian arts, according to Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of NMACC. The vision of Nita Ambani was to create a platform where through uniting communities from all over the world and India, one can showcase their talent, and understand each other’s culture. For theatre productions, musicals, dance performances, spoken word festivals, and other events, this centre has three performing art facilities. The largest of these, the 2000-seat Grand Theatre, hosts the larger productions, while the 250-seat Studio theatre and the 125-seat Cube will host the majority of the smaller and regional companies, showcasing a variety of the country’s up-and-coming talent to the public.

If you are in Mumbai or plan to visit, then a day at NMACC witnessing artists from all over the world perform under one roof has to be on your list. Here are the upcoming events at NMACC:

Poetry in Rhythm

In a special performance spanning two different centres of culture, tabla master and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Pandit Nayan Ghosh and his ensemble explore the rhythmic soundscape of North India and Iran. The inclusion of Sina Fakhroddin, the master of Iranian tombak, and Ghosh’s son Ishaan Ghosh, a tabla prodigy, elevates the percussive surrealism while tracing the common thread of the lyrical brilliance that unites both of these centuries-old traditions. The gifted vocalist Ramakant Gaikwad and sarangi player Farooque Latif Khan join the percussion trio.

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Experience the enchantment of evening and night ragas through the performance of bhajans and khyal gayaki by seasoned performer Ashwini Bhide Deshpande as you travel on a transcendental voyage of melody and devotion. As the recipient of the Rashtriya Kaalidas Samman award guides you through a mix of odes that prepare you for the impending Ganesh Chaturthi festival, allow the carefully crafted spiritual serenades to wash over your senses.

Game Programming Using Scratch

Varahaa Inc.’s “Game Programming Using Scratch” exposes young people to the fascinating field of game creation and design. Participants will utilise their laptops to construct their own video game using Scratch, an easy-to-use programme for creating interactive games. No prior knowledge of coding is required to participate in this session, and mentor-guided live prompts make this possible. Children are welcome to take part in this cutting-edge trip where imagination and coding come together.

Ganapati’ – Parent-child Workshop with Aneri Sheth

Introduce your child to the amazing world of Ganapati before Ganesh Chaturthi with tales, symbolism, dance, and idol-making! They will learn about Ganesha through stories, decipher mythological symbolism, dance on a piece dedicated to the elephant God, and even create eco-friendly sculptures during this creative session, which is led by Mohiniattam dancer Aneri Sheth. As both young and adult participants bring home a pleasant, informative experience, it offers parents the ideal weekend setting to connect with their children.

Jubilee Theatre Company’s Golden Jubilee

This musical follows urban lovers Rakesh and Ranjna as it parodies the common plots of the golden age of Indian cinema. When Rakesh defends Ranjna from eve-teasers, they cross paths and fall in love right away. The rest of the narrative focuses on the couple’s battle to remain united in the face of a glaring class discrepancy. The drama, which is directed by veteran actor Kumud Mishra, has a stellar cast, with Girish Sharma and Niketa Saraf playing the star-crossed lovers.

Ghost Stories & Stitch In Nine

Jose Neil Gomes, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and producer from Goa, started the project Stitch In Nine. His music, which he introduces with the debut of his new act “Window to the Wormhole,” is inspired by a wide range of sounds, including complex yet straightforward musical genres like drum n’ bass, funk, rock, pop, jazz, soul, classical, and electronica.

Bhakti Se Mukti

The Indian Classical performance by renowned dancer Chitra Dalvi includes choreography by Dr. Sandhya Purecha, her mentor and a veteran exponent of Bharatanatyam.

Love You

Parna Pethe and Shivraj Waichal play the main parts in this breathtaking Marathi drama, which is directed by Mumbai-based poet, playwright, and filmmaker Sapan Saran. Kristo Agor wrote it, and Mrunmayee Shivapurkar translated it. Varun Dhabe composed the music, while Ashish Hemant Deshpande designed the costumes and Vikrant Thakar created the lighting.

Shoonya: Aakar to Nirakar’ by Dr Anwesa Mahanta

Dr. Anwesa Mahanta, a committed young performer of Sattriya dance, was awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar (2013–2014) by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her achievements in the dance world. She has also been awarded the prestigious Charles Wallace Fellowship by the British Council and the Charles Wallace India Trust to carry out post-doctoral research at Queen’s University, Belfast. The recital with Mangalacharan, Samhara, Shristi, and Deha brings the idea of shoonya and infinity to life through the narrative.