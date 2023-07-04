NMACC: 7 upcoming events to attend at India’s biggest cultural hub in Mumbai

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC, Mumbai in March, 2023 was a star-studded affair that included a three day inauguration celebrating India’s rich art, culture and history. The guest lists included global icons like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland to our favourite Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and industrialists, spiritual gurus who graced the red carpet of this auspicious event.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of NMACC says it is, “An ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe.” This centre has been designed with three performing art spaces for theatre productions, musicals, dance performances, spoken word festivals, and other events. The 2000-seat Grand Theatre is the biggest of these and hosts the larger shows, while the 250-seat Studio theatre and 125-seat cube will house the more smaller and regional productions, bringing to the audience a diverse range of the nation’s rising talent.

NMACC has till now hosted a range of events plays, folk, music, classical dance to other performing arts. Here’s a list of upcoming events at the centre that you wouldn’t want to miss:

The Rao Trio- July 6, 2023

A soulful Hindustani Classical concert by the critically acclaimed trio of Pt. Shubhendra Rao, Saskia Rao and Ishaan Leonard Rao, accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on the tabla. If you are an Indian Classical music connoisseur, then Rao Trio will surely be a treat to your ears, as the trio brings an effortless compositions that is rooted to its authenticity and zeal make music.

Source: NMACC official website

Venue: The Studio Theatre Date & Time: July 6, 2023; 8.00 pm Duration: 1hr 30mins Ticket Price: INR 500

Laghu- July 07, 2023 to July 08, 2023

Laghu, which translates to “short and lovely,” weaves together three breathtaking solo performances of women-centric stories: “Udaan” by Krishna Baldev, “Sapna” by Manav Kaul, and “TIL” by Ismat Chughtai.

Four married women who live next to each other in Udaan make the unusual decision to spend a day in Delhi doing whatever they like, sparking questions from society.

In Manav Kaul’s novel SAPNA, a man remembers how his aspirations intersected those of the lady he loved, till the day came when it all came to fruition.

In TIL by Ismat Chughtai, a painter discovers that as he feels desire and possession, the boundaries between his personal and professional lives begin to melt.

Source: NMACC official website

Venue: The Cube Date & Time: July 7-July 8, 2023; 7.30 pm Duration: 1hr 30mins Ticket Price: INR 250

Ishwara – “A Journey to The Self’ – July 08, 2023 to July 09, 2023

Also Read Top 5 highest-paid Indian CEOs in FY 2023; here’s a look at their salaries

This performance by celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar will take you through a roller coaster of emotions of love, loss and realisation through the stories of Shiva and Parvati. Nandakumar Unnikrishnan (vocals), DV Prasanna Kumar (nattuvangam), Harsha Samaga M (mridangam), and Mahesha Swamy (flute) are her performers for this act.

Source: NMACC official website

Venue: The Studio Theatre Date & Time: July 8 - July 9, 2023; 8.00 pm Duration: 1hr 10mins Ticket Price: INR 500

Aparichit Pu.La- July 09, 2023

A soulful musical dramatic reading based on the creations of popular Marathi writer and humourist Purushottam Lakshman Deshpande, also known as PuLa Deshpande with Apurva Dravid (tabla) and Deepti Kulkarni (musician).

Source: NMACC official website

Venue: The Cube Date & Time: July 9, 2023; 4.00 pm and 7.30 pm Duration: 1hr 130mins

‘PAW Patrol Live – Race to the Rescue’- July 20, 2023 to July 30, 2023

NMACC truly is a centre that brings in the interests of people from all age groups. This act is a blend of a witty script. lively music, eye catching visuals bringing to life the characters of Pawsome. An event that is a must for fun, laughter with your family and kids. This is a family entertainer that is unmissable.

Source: NMACC official website

Venue: The Grand Theatre Date & Time: July 20, 2023 to July 30, 2023; 11.00 am, 4.00pm, 5.00pm Duration: 1hr 15mins Ticket Price: INR 750 onwards

For more information and booking you can check the NMACC official website.