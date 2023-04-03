scorecardresearch
#NMAAC: Internet erupts with hilarious memes at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAAC) was inaugurated on Friday and it was a fusion of Hollywood and Bollywood.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAAC) had its inauguration on Friday and it was a star-studded weekend. The Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex became home to the most sought-after arena and displayed the best of Indian art and culture to the globe.

Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities mingled with each other and Twitteratis did not miss this golden opportunity of utilizing their humour. Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted making an impressionable entrance. While Tom Holland wore a black suit, Zendaya wore a blue saree with a bralette blouse. Gigi Hadid also wore a gold-beige saree.

Twitter is flooded with memes and each one of them is more hilarious than the previous one. Take a look:

The party bash was a hit and numerous artists performed including Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 13:11 IST

