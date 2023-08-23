Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan founded Osmania biscuits; know about his assets, the origin of the brand and where to find it now

You are sitting in the balcony flipping through the pages of your book or scrolling through your phone as you take a sip of your morning chai, and to go along with it a slightly sweet, salty soft biscuit that melts in your mouth. The thought of it gives happiness. Osmania biscuits, for years, have been adding happiness to the lives of people. This sweet-savory biscuit’ roots go back to the time of Nizams in Hyderabad. During the rule of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the biscuits became really famous.

Osmania biscuits at Nimra Cafe (Source: The Magic Tours Blog)

This baked good originated in Hyderabad when the Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan demanded a snack that is a mix of sweet and salty. It was the first biscuit to receive royal patronage and over the years has had various versions, like the ‘butter cookies’ in Chennai.

There are various versions of stories about how the name of the biscuits originated, as per India Times, the nawab was so fond of the biscuits at the then-famous Vicaji Hotel in Abids that he sent a car there every evening for a fresh supply. It’s not difficult to understand why the nawab adored the cookies so much given that they were made to suit his preferences and ultimately named after him. The melt-in-mouth biscuits passed the test of time and are now popular in Hyderabad and other states.

Another myth claims that the biscuits gained their name from the Osmania hospital, where they are said to have been created originally. Osman Ali Khan is credited with founding the hospital where dietitians first developed the well-known biscuits to serve as energy enhancers for patients in 1910. Soon after that, nearby hotels and eateries also began manufacturing these biscuits. After receiving the order, keeping the patient’s health in mind, culinary professionals used white wheat flour to make Osmania Biscuits, a biscuit that contained butter, sugar, custard powder, soda, cardamom powder, and saffron milk.

The Nizam’s liking for the biscuit made it a must in the evening snack for the royal menu.

In 1911, at the age of 25, Osman Ali Khan ascended to the throne and ruled Hyderabad until he signed an accession and emancipated the state from Nizam rule. He is one of the richest persons in the world, and his wealth made up 2% of the US GDP. The Golconda mines, which the Nizam owned and controlled as the only supply of diamonds at the time, were his main source of wealth.

The legendary places where these melt-in-mouth delicacies can be found are Nimra Cafe, right next to the Charminar, Subhan Bakery, and Karachi Bakery.