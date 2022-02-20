Pocket-size yogi: Nine-year-old Indian boy becomes youngest yoga instructor, featured on Guinness World Records

Reyash received his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on July 27, 2021, having completing their 200 Hour Yoga Teacher’s Training Course.

Nine-year-old Reyash Surani has become the youngest certified yoga instructor with a clip of him practising different poses drawing both awe and praise. The youngster started practising yoga when he was just four years old and has now achieved a rare feat of entering the Guinness World Records.

Posted on Guinness World Records’ YouTube channel dedicated to kids, the video opens with Reyash introducing himself and talking about becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor. The Indian youngster said yoga had always been a passion for him and, having started teaching, discovered that he enjoyed that too.

Reyash also recalled his visit to a yoga retreat and life there without Internet or AC while staying in the midst of nature. “It was different! The first time I came to know we were going (to Rishikesh), I was curious to live a rural life. I saw that side of the world for the first time – a place with such spiritual grip,” Reyansh said in the video.

“I felt very close to nature. The stay was exciting and adventurous because we went tracking every now and then. It was a fun way to relax from the intense yoga training schedule.”

The clip also takes viewers through a quick yoga session.

The video was posted on YouTube a on February 17. It has since been viewed 1,900 times with many also re-sharing the clip on their social media accounts.

Reyansh now teaches small private classes due to restrictions forced by the Covid-19 pandemic. He also teaches his schoolmates in groups of 10-15 per session.

The young yogi’s favourite aspect about teaching yoga is the satisfaction or sense of accomplishment that it gives him.