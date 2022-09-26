Nidhhi Agerwal to Pooja Hegde: Gen Z pan-India actresses who stole our hearts with their style statements

Aren’t we mesmerized by the sassy fashion acumen of our B-Town celebs now and then? Well, we got some of the most stylish Gen Z Pan-India actresses who never fail to give us the best of all the worlds. From Nidhi Agarwal to Pooja Hegde, here are India’s most classy Gen Z Pan-India actresses who stole our hearts with their style statements:

1. Nidhhi Agerwal

The gorgeous fashion icon is a heartthrob for all the Millenials and her sassy looks tell the tale. Making a debut in the Film Industry with titles like Savyasachi (Telugu) and Eeswaran (Tamil) she mesmerized us with her dance drama Munna Michael which happened to be her debut in Bollywood. She takes us by breath with her talent, gorgeous looks and refined taste in fashion and definitely tops our list of the most stylish Gen Z Pan-India actresses.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa: The Rise actress woos us with her gorgeous beauty and her killer fashion sense. Her fervent beauty in the Allu Arjun starrer took us by breath and we look up to more from the talented actress. The Award-winning beauty made her debut with films like Kirik Party (Kannada) and Chalo (Telugu). Set to make her Bollywood debut in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, she is the most admired and loved-for-her-class Gen Z Pan-India actress.

3. Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress leaves no chance to make her fans fall head over heels with her chic fashion sense and is one trending queen of hearts. Every time she makes an appearance, her looks speak loud of her classy sense. Making her debut in the South Film Industry, she made her entry into Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand’s comedy film Fugly. She went on to amaze all her fans with her versatile roles in MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and her recent release Jugjugg jeeyo.

4. Pooja Hegde

Crowned as the second runner-up at the 2010 I Am She–Miss Universe India pageant Pooja Hegde is one name that gives us some ultimate fashion goals to follow. Her red carpet appearances never lose a chance to steal hearts and she nails all her looks with her sensible sense of fashion. The SIIMA award-winning actress is a renowned name in the Telugu film industry. Her epic performances in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Oka Laila Kosam’, and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ gained her a prominent stance in the industry, making her one of the most admired actresses in the South Film Industry. She made her Bollywood debut with MohenJo Daro and later appeared in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4.

The divas never fail to mesmerize us with their classy looks and impressive role-plays. Their fan list does not seem to diminish, making them the most talented and stylish Gen Z pan-India actresses.