Nicola Coughlan as Diamond Barbie to Dua Lipa in Versace: Decoding the hair and look of the actresses from the Barbie UK Premiere

As we gear up for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the Barbie looks are taking over the world by storm. From restyling the iconic Barbie outfits to experimenting with their hair and makeup, the cast is making heads turn.

Recently, at the UK Premier of the movie we saw some of the A-listed Hollywood celebrities attend it looking their very best but Barbie version. Here are some of the breath-taking PINK carpet looks from its UK Premiere held on 12th July, 2023.

Nicola Coughlan as Diamond Barbie

Lady Whistledown has arrived and how! Nicola Coughlan, was one among the man celebrities who attended the premier. Her look was inspired by the iconic Diamond Barbie. She donned a Wiederhoeft dress made out of sustainable fabric and designed with dew-drop Swarovski crystals. She did her hair using Dyson.

Nicola Coughlan as Diamond Barbie, (Source: Instagram)

Here’s how to get the perfect hair :

Create a sharp side part right above the brow arch after prepping the hair with your preferred blow dry balm from damp. From the rear to the front, blow dry to smooth using a hair dryer and a small round bristle brush, being sure to lift all of the hair/roots sufficiently. To seal in the gloss and shape, the cold shot was applied to the rolled-up parts surrounding the brush. Once you’ve finished, roll each hot part into a tube and clip it in position so it can cool and curl into a soft ball. Working from back to front and upward towards the parting on either side, this should be finished.After the hair has cooled, take out all the clips, carefully brush it out, and start styling it into the traditional retro face-framing style. Play about at this stage until the hair starts to assume the desired shape; this may require a few brush strokes. Once done, fine-tune the appearance, and the addition of a little light heat will accentuate the result. Just focus on the main movement patterns and the contour of the ends. Seal it all in with hair spray.

Hari Nef in a Knife Dress

The transgender actress broke the pink code and opted for the Turkish-British designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s “Joan’s Knives” dress. This statement piece was first seen in London Fashion Week 2023 and has been the talk of fashion enthusiasts since then and Hari Nef has owned it like it was made for her! She kept the styling minimal and chic making sure all eyes are on the dress.

Hari Nef in a Knife Dress (Source: Twitter)

Want a chic modern hairstyle like Hari:

Blow dry your hair, divide it with a little comb before shaping it with a straightener set to 210° and giving it a sleek, contemporary edge. Adjust your fringes, moving and positioning it. Finish the look with the flyaway attachment on your hair dryer, running it from the roots all the way to the ends of the hair to give it a sleek and polished finish, to make sure this hairdo is immaculate and perfect for the evening.

Margot Robbie as Enchanted Evening Barbie

Margot Robbie as Enchanted Evening Barbie (Source: Cosmopolitan)

The Australian star astounded viewers as she entered the pink carpet wearing a custom-made pale pink Vivienne Westwood gown with opera gloves and a white trimmed neckline. During the press tour for the movie, Robbie continued her trend of recreating looks and this was the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie. She dressed elegantly, swept her hair up in an updo, and accessorised with a pearl necklace and barely there sparkly heels. The look was dreamy and fits our Barbie girl perfectly.

Amelia Dimoldenberg as News Anchor Barbie

Amelia Dimoldenberg as News Anchor Barbie (Source: Instagram)

Amelia dressed in the Barbie I Can Be… News Anchor costume that included a pink tweed jacket with black trim, a satin skirt with a ruffled hem, and an identically styled blonde wig with side-swept fringe.

Dua Lipa in Versace

Dua Lipa in Versace (Source: Cosmopolitan)

The ‘Levitating’ singer graced the pink carpet with a vibrant piece La Vacanza line by Versace chainmail gown that the singer herself co-designed. The bodycon dress included gold chain straps, a neon butterfly and flower design, and a fitted bodice. Her accessories, which included ladybird charms, butterfly brooches and silver stilettos with butterfly appliques, continued the garden theme. She accessorized it with statement jewellery pieces and a slick high ponytail.

These were the few looks that totally stole the show. As the release date of the movie comes closer we cannot wait for more iconic fashion moments.