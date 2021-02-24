NGO’s – Unheard heroes tending the pandemic and other crisis

Many NGO’s including common people raised money for feeding people in the crucial time.

By Prashant Agarwal

With over 89 countries and 6 continents celebrating the World NGO Day on 27th February, it must be not be forgotten that this unforgotten army held the torch during the trying times of COVID-19. This day is historic as non-profit organizations have not just joined hands during this time but have led the way for many centuries together to help those in need. From the bottom of the pyramid to the apex, NGOs have always been the guiding light for those who have always been in a dire need for help. NGO’s world over have always been capable of helping across all sectors be it the hospitals, health, rural development, water and sanitation, road safety to all private participations as well.

Corporates with the 2% of CSR spending to be done towards Corporate Social Responsibility have always extended their funds to most of the NGO’s catering to a specific sector. With numerous regulations off-late that have been making it challenging for NGOs to function, this has not bogged them down to perform their tasks.

With countless needy and differently abled individuals in the society, NGO’s have always extended a helping hand with free services to those marginalized. COVID-19 is a great case where non-profit organizations were the front runners for help.

Many established NGOs came forward and organized free webinars, health consultations, and free food and even mask distribution services during COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused a situation where people lost their jobs, felt anxious of the on-going pandemic and even underwent mental stress which is where these NGOs stepped up to offer a source of help. Through a collaborative effort with corporates and the government, NGO’s including Narayan Seva Sansthan urged organizations and collaborated with crowd funding institutions to assist those in trying times.

Campaign after campaign to help the needy-

Following the nationwide lockdown, social media witnessed a huge spurge and emerged as a crowd funding tool for spreading the message. For reaching out to a vast audience, individuals ran campaign to serve the needy with food, groceries, toiletries, medicine, transport services to daily wage workers, laborers, auto-rickshaw pullers for saving lives. Many NGO’s including common people raised money for feeding people in the crucial time. Many commoners ran fund raising campaigns online for building an awareness and ground-level monitoring of the virus’ spread health, education, food and mask distribution and transport for the unfortunate for helping people during the crisis.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Many blue-chip companies in India pledged their support to COVID-19 in the form of free food, masks, emergency vehicles, PPE for health care personnel, and donations to the PM Care Fund. A campaign is being launched to stop the spread of the virus among people installing masks, sanitation, hand washing and community kitchens. With contributions to vaccination campaigns by non-governmental organizations such as measurement and dispersal companies.

Middle Class Contribution in the NGO’s and society-

Before and after the epidemic, for noble causes, middle class and wealthy donors came forward to contribute to various NGOs of society by offering clothes, food, and small sums of money for charity, jobs, and general interests. NGOs have always been the ones who have tended to crisis. With their contributions towards the betterment of the society, NGOs have touched the lives of every single person in every single way.

(The author is President of Narayan Seva Sansthan. NSS is a non-profit organization serving differently abled and underprivileged individuals. Views expressed are personal.)