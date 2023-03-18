NG Subramaniam to Barindra Sanyal: These 9 highest-paid TCS employees earn more than Rs 1 crore annually

The salary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) top executives was increased to nearly 55 per cent in the Financial Year 2021, with its then Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan taking home about Rs 20.36 crore. He earned Rs 1.27 crore in salary, Rs 2.09 crore in benefits, perquisites, and allowances, and Rs 17 crore in commission. As per a 2020 report by The Economic Times, TCS had 103 crorepati employees in 2019. The report further stated that more than a quarter of these crorepati employees started their careers with TCS.

As K Krithivasan is all set to take over as TCS CEO, here’s a look at the 9 highest-paid employees at TCS.

K Krithivasan, who will be the new TCS CEO was earning Rs 4.3 crore in 2018-19. He was the head of the banking, financial services, and insurance business.

The former CEO of TCS earned a salary of Rs 16.2 crore in the financial year 2018-19, as per the annual report of the company. Rajesh Gopinathan’s total compensation in the financial year 2021-22 increased by 26.6 per cent to Rs 25.75 crore.

NG Subramaniam, COO, TCS: Rs 20.69 crore

As per TOI, TCS’s chief operating officer (CEO) N Ganapathy Subramaniam earned over Rs 20.69 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs 16 crore in FY21—up 29.3%. This includes a salary of Rs 1.44 crore, benefits and allowances amounting to Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 17 crore in commission.

Krishnan Ramanujam, head of business and technology services: Rs 4.1 crore

Krishnan Ramanujam serves as the head of business and tech services. He has an annual salary of Rs 4.1 crore.

K Ananth Krishnan, the company’s chief technology officer: Rs 3.5 crore

The CTO of TCS, K Ananth Krishnan takes home a salary of Rs 3.5 crore.

Debashish Ghosh, head of TCS’ life sciences, healthcare: Rs 4.7 crore

TCS’ healthcare and life sciences business head, Debanosh Ghosh earned a salary of Rs 4.7 crore.

Pratik Pal, the former head of retail and consumer products: Rs 4.3 crore

Pratik Pal was the head of retail and consumer products – he joined Tata Sons in 2019. He earned Rs 4.3 crore in 2018-19.

Barindra Sanyal, vice president, finance, TCS: Over Rs 1 crore

One of the oldest employees at TCS, 72-year-old Sanyal earned a salary of over a crore in 2018-19.