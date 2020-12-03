Next two editions of ‘Hunar Haat’ to be held in UP’s Rampur and Lucknow: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said that the 'Hunar Haat' at Rampur and Lucknow will also be available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org.

The next two editions of the Minority Affairs Ministry’s ‘Hunar Haat’, a platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen, will be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Lucknow, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

The ‘Hunar Haat’ will be organised at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, from December 18 to 27, and Shilp Gram at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh from January 23 to 31 next year with the theme of “Vocal for Local”, the minority affairs Minister said.

The last ‘Hunar Haat’ was held in the national capital from November 11 to 22. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari and Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena will inaugurate the ‘Hunar Haat’ at Rampur, Naqvi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the ‘Hunar Haat’ to be organised at Lucknow from January 23, 2021, he said after chairing the governing and general body meeting of Maulana Azad Education Foundation here.

Naqvi said that the ‘Hunar Haat’ at Rampur and Lucknow will also be available at virtual and online platform https://hunarhaat.org.

People of the country and abroad will be able to buy ‘Hunar Haat’ products digitally also, he said.

Naqvi said that artisans and craftsmen from 27 states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, will bring their indigenous exquisite handmade products for display and sale.

He said that all necessary COVID-19 guidelines and steps such as sanitisation, mask, hygiene, cleanliness will be strictly followed at the ‘Hunar Haats’ in Rampur and Lucknow.

Naqvi said that while on one hand, indigenous products of master artisans will be a major attraction at the ‘Hunar Haats’ in Rampur and Lucknow, on the other people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country.

Besides, different cultural programmes on the theme of ‘Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi’, will be presented every day by renowned artists.

Naqvi said that ‘Hunar Haat’ has proven to be an effective platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and commitment to “Vocal for Local” by promoting and encouraging indigenous products of master artisans and craftsmen.

‘Hunar Haat’, which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last six years, has become popular among the people, he said.

It also provides a market and opportunities to artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country. ‘Hunar Haat’ has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products, the minister said.

Naqvi said that in the coming days, ‘Hunar Haat’ will be organised in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai,Hyderabad, India Gate-New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, among other places. Dates of these ‘Hunar Haat’ will be finalised soon, he added.