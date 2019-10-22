Next ‘Hunar Haat’ to be held in Prayagraj from November 1 to 10

‘Hunar Haat’ has proved to be an effective programme to provide employment and employment opportunities to master artisans, he said. (Twitter image)

The Modi government will provide employment opportunities to lakhs of artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts through the ‘Hunar Haat’ initiative in the next five years, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

The next ‘Hunar Haat’, an initiative of the Minority Affairs Ministry, will be organised from November 1-10 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where more than 300 master artisans and culinary experts including a large number of women artisans will participate, Naqvi said.

All the ‘Hunar Haats’ to be organised in 2019 and 2020 will be based on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat”, the Minority Affairs minister said in a statement.

More than 2,50,000 master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, including a large number of women, have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last three years, Naqvi said.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has decided to organise about 100 ‘Hunar Haats’ in the next five years across the country to provide market, employment and employment opportunities to master artisans and culinary experts, the statement said.

In the coming days, ‘Hunar Haat’ will be organised in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Patna, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Ranchi, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer among other places, it said.

Naqvi said that besides empowerment of the artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts participating in these ‘Haats’, at least 40 to 50 people associated with these artisans will also be benefitted financially through the initiative.

These artisans get national and international markets for their indigenous handmade products through ‘Hunar Haat’, the minister said.

The minister said these ‘Haats’ have proved to be an ‘Empowerment and Employment Exchange’ for master artisans and craftsmen.

‘Hunar Haat’ has become a ‘credible brand’ to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, ‘Stand up India’, and ‘Start up India’, he said.

Artisans will be bringing indigenous handmade exquisite products of cane and bamboo, jute from Assam, Varanasi silk, Luckhnawi Chikankari, ceramic, glassware, leather and marble products from Uttar Pradesh, traditional handicrafts from North Eastern Region among other fine craft.

The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every corner of the country, Naqvi said.

Traditional cultural programmes, Qawalli, Sufi music and poetry will also be performed by renowned artists at these ‘Haats’.