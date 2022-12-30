New Year Gift Ideas: Last-minute gifting options for your loved ones

Best New Year Gift Ideas 2023: It’s time to say goodbye to 2022 and give a very warm welcome to the new year. The New Year allows people to start a fresh life and make new and useful changes. To make the celebration memorable and bring a smile to the face of your loved ones, you can plan a thoughtful gift for them this new year. We understand that you work on a tight schedule that doesn’t allow you to put a lot of thought into what to buy for your special people. We have curated this gifting list to help you with that. Take a look:

Ralph Lauren, Leather Medium Andie Drawstring Bag

Crafted from glossy python-embossed leather, the Andie drawstring bag provides ample storage for your essentials and features an oversize “LRL” metal stopper for an iconic Lauren Ralph Lauren finish.

Price: INR 34,010

Availability: Ralph Lauren Store and http://www.thecollective.in

Hackett London, Suede Chelsea Bootie

Timeless and classic, these ultra-light urban Chelsea boots are a staple to add to your winter footwear collection. Crafted using the finest cow’s suede, they feature a slip-on closure style, finished with high tops to keep the cold out, double pullers, and open-toe seams.

Price: INR 12,600

Availability: Hackett London Store and http://www.thecollective.in

MARNI Down Oversized Hooded Coat by UNIQLO

This voluminous silhouette allows you to enjoy the appeal of down. A high-quality piece offering both warmth and design.

Price: INR 14,900

Availability: UNIQLO Stores and UNIQLO.com

ELAN DECANTER & GLASS SET by IKAI ASAI

A tall, curvaceous decanter and glass set to aerate and enhance your favourite wines

Price: INR 3,499

Availability: http://www.IKAIASAI.com

Happy Diamonds Joaillerie by Chopard

Happy Diamonds Joaillerie is the embodiment of the joy of dancing diamonds and the jewellery-making virtuosity of Chopard’s artisans who enhance the symbol of the Maison’s heart emblem. Abandoning a traditional bezel setting for a very precious crown alternative embracing a more generous gem size, diamonds sculpt a majestic heart pendant in ethical 18-carat white gold within which seven Happy Diamonds beat the tempo of perpetual joie de vivre.

Price: Price on Request

Versace Watches (FOR WOMEN)

This new iconic case recalls the famous patterns used in the Versace accessories. The Medusa studs on the leather strap, the enameled Greca decorating the top ring, and the Versace patterns, they all give a strong personality to this watch collection. To flag the Lilac leather strap version, in line with the latest RTW colors and the Red one. The latter features diamonds as indexes, which give an additional touch of glamour and refinement.

Price: INR 88,500

Availability: Select Versace stores and authorized retailers

Versace Watches (FOR MEN)

A new iconic and masculine timepiece that rediscovers the beauty and the charm of the Medusa floating on the dial. The Versace men’s collection is empowered by Medusa as a key icon combined with bold indexes and Roman numbers. The silicon strap is highlighted by the Greca motif; the two-colored versions inspired by Gent’s clothing & accessories feature this iconic symbol in contrast colors for a more “pop” style watch. To flag the IP Gun version with luminous indexes.

Price: INR 110100

Availability: Select Versace stores and authorized retailers

LAPEL COLLAR KNEE LENGHT COURT By United Colors of Benetton

Regular fit coat lined in wool blend cloth. Above the knee length and classic lapel neckline. Button closures and pockets are inserted on the sides. Formal at the right point, also suitable for the office.

Price: INR 11,999

Prada Eyewear

A new evolution of the Prada Symbole sunglasses with a sophisticated design and thick volumes. The acetate frame features bold, subtly beveled profiles that convey contemporary femininity. The edgy temples are enriched with an exclusive metal plaque bearing the House’s iconic triangle logo. Colorways include classic tones of Black and Tortoise, as well as exclusive nuances of Etruscan Marble, Green Marble, and Matte White Marble.

Price: On Request

Availability: Sunglass Hut stores

Michael Kors Eyewear

Glamorous and eye-catching, this sun-rimless style features unique glitzy details. The modernized 90’s-inspired rectangle frame boasts a crystal-embedded endpiece surrounding the MK circle charm logo on the front, while the distinctive clean temple shows an elegant domed shape. The Sedona is available in light gold with green solid or dark grey solid lenses.

Price: On Request

Availability: Sunglass Hut stores

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ Verde Smeraldo (PAM01287)

Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel

Panerai is committed to developing strategies for a sustainable future, including reducing waste and promoting reuse of materials. The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ recognizes the critical importance of sustainability goals while maintaining the brand’s established design codes and technical finesse: 72g of the Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ is made of recycled materials, corresponding to 52% of the total weight of the watch (that is 137g).

Price: Price on request

Availability: All timepieces are available at Panerai Boutiques in Delhi & Mumbai.