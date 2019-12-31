New Year 2020 Google Doodle: Bid adieu to 2019 with this cute New Year’s Eve doodle

“Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you’re having flies… Ready to jump in? Hoppy New Year’s Eve!” Google wishes its users.

Google Doodle today: Google has come up with New Year’s Eve 2019 doodle on December 31. Today’s Google Doodle has featured ‘Froggy the weather frog’ welcoming new year 2020! Google doodle on New Year’s Eve 2019 bears a vibrant look and is aesthetically pleasing also. You may have seen ‘Froggy the weather frog’, which is there on the Doodle, previously while checking weather updates in Google Search on your smartphone.

Today’s Google Doodle shows that ‘Froggy the weather frog’ is gearing up for New Year’s celebrations in any weather. Google has released a statement on its New Year’s Eve 2019 doodle. The US-based search engine giant has stated that Froggy is most excited about 2020 because it is a ‘Leap Year’. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting,” Google’s statement on doodle reads.

Check Google doodle on New Year’s Eve 2019

Google says, “Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.” So far Google has created over 4,000 Doodles for our homepages around the world. A team of Doodlers and engineers illustrate each and every Doodle that appears on the Google homepage. With an aim to push the engagement with its users, Google says, “The Doodle team is always excited to hear ideas from users – they can email doodleproposals@google.com with ideas for the next Google Doodle.”