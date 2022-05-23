New study finds Milk and water as the most efficient vehicles for absorbing vitamin D

According to a new study, the most efficient vehicle for absorbing vitamin D is milk and water. Multiple health issues have been linked with Vitamin D insufficiency, including immune response to Covid-19 and estimates have shown that about 40 per cent of the European population could be suffering from vitamin D deficiencies, while at least 13 per cent suffer from severe vitamin D deficiency. Therefore Vitamin D supplements are vital and understanding whether they will be absorbed and how best to aid absorption is also crucial.



In order to answer this question, Dr Rasmus Espersen of Aarhus University in Denmark and his colleague randomly did trials on 30 postmenopausal women with vitamin D deficiency that were aged between 60-80.



The study measured the immediate change in the blood concentrations after the consumption of various food products that contained 200 g D3. About 500 ml of water, juice, milk, juice with vitamin D bound to whey protein isolate and 500 ml of water with no vitamin D (placebo) were presented to the study.



Blood samples of the people were collected on each study day at 0 hours, 2 hours, 4 hours, 6 hours, 8 hours, 10 hours, 12 hours and 24 hours.



Dr Espersen to her surprise noted that the results that were seen in the water and milk groups were equal and was quite unexpected as milk contains fat.



Results showed that whey protein isolate in apple juice didn’t enhance the maximum concentration of D3, compared to juice without WPI. However, while compared to juice, the concentration levels of D3 were significantly higher with the intake of milk and water and no difference was observed between milk and water, which concluded that fortification of vitamin D works better in milk or water, compared to juice.



The study findings were presented at the 24th European Congress of Endocrinology in Milan, Italy.