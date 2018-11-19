New low for Thugs of Hindostan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, in its fifth weekend, beats Aamir-Amitabh starrer

November 19, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bhadhaai Ho picked up pace again, after getting some more screen, post Diwali week and is reaping great benefit.

Thugs of Hindostan, Thugs of Hindostan review, Thugs of Hindostan box office, Thugs of Hindostan collection, Thugs of Hindostan Film, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Taran Adarsh, Bollywood, Sumit Kadel, Ayushmann Khurrana, Badhaai HoThe trend shows the changing preference of Indian movie lovers from star-centric films to content-based movies.

Barring its first day, Yash Raj Film’s big Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan has received no good news at all. Its spectacular slide on box office was triggered by massive storm on social media in which both critics and general audiences ripped the film apart. Since its second day, the film is only going downhill.

On the other hand Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho picked up pace again, after getting some more screens post Diwali week and is reaping great benefits. And that’s not all. Last weekend, the film’s business surpassed that of Thugs of Hindostan which still has more screens than Badhaai Ho.

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Awkward moment when you realize that Ayushmann Khurrana’s #BadhaaiHo Fifth Friday & Saturday box office collection is more than Aamir Khan-Amtibah Bacchan starrer #ThugsOfHindostan Second Friday & Saturday Collection.”

While The Aamir-Amitabh Starrer movie collected Rs one crore and Rs. 1.25 crore on its second Friday and Saturday respectively, Sumit Kadel, in an e-mail told Financial Express Online that Badhaai collected Rs 4.95 crore nett on its fifth weekend while Thugs of Hindostan collected approx Rupees 3.75 crore nett on its second weekend (Fri-Sunday), which is a trade figure not producer’s figure.

Also Read | Thugs of Hindostan: Is the film getting crushed under its own weight? Know what went wrong

The trend also shows the changing preference of Indian movie lovers from star-centric films to content-based movies. New age actor Ayushmann’s slice-of-life films such as Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, etc., have run six to seven weeks in cinemas.

Poor performance of Thugs of Hindostan has impacted other big releases lined-up for the year end including Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.O, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Exhibitors are reluctant to buy these expensive, huge films on minimum guarantee clause. According to Kadel “exhibitors have incurred humongous loss and many could shut down their theaters after debacle of Thugs of Hindostan.”

Watch Badhaai Ho Trailer

