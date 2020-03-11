New alcoholic beverage on its way! Govt to launch mahua-based alcoholic drink

Alcohol content is comparatively low at 5 per cent and the drink has a high nutritional value.

A new alcoholic beverage is likely to be introduced by the government for the first time in the Indian market. The beverage is mahua-based and is named Mahua Nutribeverage, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, the beverage is likely to be available in the market by next month. Priced at around Rs 700, the drink will have six fruit-based flavours and the quantity will be 750 ml. The report said that alcohol content is comparatively low at 5 per cent and the drink has a high nutritional value.

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) in collaboration with IIT-Delhi has come up with this drink after two years of research work. The report, citing Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED, said that the organisation is waiting for the licence of this mahua-based alcoholic drink from the excise department. Once the licence is obtained, the drink is expected to be sold at Delhi’s five Tribes India outlets. For pan-India sales of Mahua Nutribeverage, Krishna said, each state will be needing to acquire the required clearances on its own.

The report said that TRIFED has also signed an agreement with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) that will help the organisation undertake technology transfer to any other entrepreneur for marketing and production of the beverage. TRIFED is also planning to distribute this technology to any party selected by NRDC. The report added that Adivasi Bahuuddeshiya Co-operative (ABC) Society, Raigarh had initially signed an MoU with NRDC for production and marketing of the beverage.

The ministry, for the first time, will be going for sales and bottling of alcoholic drinks. The report further asserted that Mahuwa (Madhuca indica) has been one of the most prominent forest trees in tribal areas of Bastar that plays a crucial part in the rural economy. Around 90 per cent of Mahuwa flower produced annually is used for brewing procedure of beverages.