Never heard of any Prime Minister talking about toilets: Akshay Kumar at Swachh Bharat book launch

Social taboos shattered! The success stories of the five year long Narendra Modi-led government’s Swachh Bharat initiative have been documented in a book titled, “The Swachh Bharat Revolution.” Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched the Harper Collins book. At the Swachh Bharat book launch, Akshay Kumar stated, “I have never heard of any Prime Minister talking about toilets.” The actor also stated, “I didn’t do Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for the commercial success but for the message to the country.”

Speaking at the book launch UNICEF representative in India, Dr Yasmin A Haque stated, “When we talk about the movement, we have to recongize how children have been involved. Twenty million children wrote to PM Narendra Modi on how they wanted to take action. Children instigating change has made participation even stronger.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the Foreword of the book, which has been published by Harper Collins India and edited by Param Iyer, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

In his Foreword, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Independence Day speech he made, announcing the Swachh Bharat Mission. A key part of the speech also involved asking every Indian whether we do not owe it to Mahatma Gandhi to keep our village, city, street, school, community, temple, hospital and all areas around us to be free from filth and dirt.

Many TV and social media discussions had analysed the Prime Minister’s decision and termed it as a disruption of the status quo, a breaking of social taboos, in a powerful way.

In his tweet, Akshay Kumar termed the Swachh Bharat initiative as “incredible five years” and stating in his tweet that “the change in rural sanitation is extraordinary.”

Akshay Kumar’s role in ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ triggered a much-needed booster of public awareness on a subject that was socially taboo even to film makers and many leading actors.

The actor urged readers to read the chapter written by him, “Toilet – A Love Story”. According to a tweet shared by Harper Collins India, the actor has stated, “I was listening to Dr Yasmin A Haque just now and I already have an idea for Toilet 2!”

Launched the book “The Swachh Bharat Revolution”, showcasing the success stories of #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan

The foreword is written by Hon’ble PM & the book is edited by my colleague Sh.@paramiyer_

At the book launch, UNICEF representative in India, Dr Yasmin A Haque stated, “It’s not just about toilets, it’s about aspirations. Children are leading the change in communities and the ripples have gone beyond sanitation.”

So, what can readers expect from the book?

Simply put, the book details the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission and its impact on communities across India.