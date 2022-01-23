Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Inspirational quotes by the leader

Born on January 23, 1897, Bose’s iconic call for freedom earned him an unwearied reputation not just in India but with other world leaders as well.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: One of the iconic leaders of all times, Subhas Chandra Bose, lovingly known as Netaji, was not just instrumental in India freedom struggle from the British but his patriotism and ideologies went on to inspire generations after him. Born on January 23, 1897, Bose’s iconic call for freedom earned him an unwearied reputation not just in India but with other world leaders as well.

Netaji led a young radical wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s, becoming its president. He was later ousted due to ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi but he continued his struggle for freedom by building the Indian National Army and the All India Forward Bloc, which was a left-wing nationalist political party in India. Indian women also played an important role in the activities for the freedom of India. A women’s regiment of Azad Hind Fauj was formed, called Rani of Jhansi regiment, which was under the command of Captain Lakshmi Swaminathan.

Here are some inspirational quotes and messages by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: