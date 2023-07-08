Net worth compared: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg and the release of THREADS by Meta to challenge Twitter

The infamous fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon musk has had a recent turn of events amid the launch of Twitter alternative and competitor-Threads by Meta. The internet is currently on fire with the whole mess around Twitter’s new boss v/s Meta’s (earlier Facebook) founder and netizens are coming up with new theories every day.

Here’s a comparison between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg so that you netizens could get an insight of what is happening because– let’s be real– it is overwhelming

The tech world is abuzz with anticipation as two prominent figures, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, potentially prepare to step into the MMA cage for a historic charity match. This unlikely clash between the Tesla CEO and Facebook co-founder has garnered immense attention and speculation. While their proposed fight captures the imagination, it is essential to delve into their profiles, net worth, assets, and experiences to understand the magnitude of this showdown.

Net Worth and Assets

In terms of net worth, we definitely know Elon Musk currently reigns as the world’s richest man. With an astounding fortune of $247.2 billion as of forbes. Musk has amassed his wealth through various ventures. He co-founded SpaceX, a pioneering spacecraft manufacturer, and CEO of Tesla, the leading electric car company. Additionally, Musk owns a 74% stake in Twitter, which he acquired in 2022 for $44 billion last year and gained approximately $1.6 billion. His diverse portfolio also includes The Boring Company, a tunnel-making firm focused on revolutionizing transportation infrastructure.

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly known as Facebook), boasts a substantial net worth of $103.5 Billion, as per Forbes. Zuckerberg’s fortune originated from co-founding Facebook during his time at Harvard University. Facebook’s success led to the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, cementing its dominance in the social media landscape. Although Zuckerberg’s net worth falls short of Musk’s, it is an impressive testament to his entrepreneurial achievements.

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Experiences and Profile

Elon Musk, at 52 years old, epitomizes innovation and disruption within the tech industry. His relentless pursuit of ambitious goals, such as establishing a colony on Mars, has earned him a reputation as a visionary. Musk’s endeavors have made significant contributions to sustainable transportation, space exploration, and renewable energy. He is widely regarded as a pioneer in electric vehicles and has revolutionized the automotive industry with Tesla’s cutting-edge technology. Elon musk founded X corp and Zip2 too.

In contrast, Mark Zuckerberg, 39 years old, embodies the impact of social media on modern society. His brainchild, Facebook, has transformed the way billions of people connect, share, and communicate globally. Beyond Facebook, Zuckerberg has displayed a keen interest in virtual reality and augmented reality technologies. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, aims to shape the future of the internet by enabling immersive and interactive experiences through its platforms.

The Proposed Cage Fight

The notion of a cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg has captivated the public’s imagination. While some argue that their focus should remain on their respective industries, others see the fight as a unique spectacle with potential for massive charity contributions. UFC boss Dana White believes that this clash could become the most significant fight in history, attracting over 25 million pay-per-view sales and generating hundreds of millions of dollars for charitable causes.

Notably, both Musk and Zuckerberg have dabbled in martial arts training. Zuckerberg has recently taken up Brazilian jiu-jitsu to enhance mental focus, while Musk has been spotted training for the hypothetical cage fight. Scientists, including Lex Fridman from MIT, believe that their energy and resources are better spent advancing technology rather than engaging in physical combat.

Personal life

Elon Musk has married thrice in his life and fathered 10 children while Zuckerberg has been married to Priscilla Chan and has three children.