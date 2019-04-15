Nayanthara’s ‘Happy Vishu’ post in Kerala kasavu saree goes viral

With time, however, there are different styles and variations for donning the Kerala kasavu saree but the traditional style remains a popular choice with most Keralites.

Nayanthara’s ‘Happy Vishu’ Facebook post is conquering hearts after the post has gone viral on the Internet. Donning a traditional Kerala kasavu saree, the Airaa actress is winning hearts. The pure Kerala kasavu is perfect for summer wear as it is a hand-woven cream coloured saree that comes with a gold border. The matching cream coloured blouse with a hint of gold adds an alluring aspect to the simple, hand-woven saree. What makes the Kerala kasavu saree is its simplicity and sheer grace. For scorching summer days and on festive occasions, women from Kerala are spotted wearing different styles of Kerala kasavu saree.

Nayanathara’s ‘Happy Vishu’ Facebook post shows that the actress has opted for the minimal, traditional style of wearing the Kerala kasavu saree. For instance, a trend is to wear a contrast coloured blouse like a deep red or a dark forest green or sky blue with a Kerala kasavu saree. However, the actress has chosen to keep it simple with a short sleeve blouse that appears to be the subtle shade of a handwoven cream with a gold border.

READ: Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Hilarious Twitter reactions which will leave you in splits!

For the Tamil New year celebrations on April 14, the actress has again opted to keep a simple and traditional saree look with an unusual colour combination that is rare and elegant for the festive occasion. Seen lighting the traditional lamp, Nayanthara looks to be savouring the Tamil New Year in her traditional festive attire.

For Keralites this year, April 15th marks the Malayalam New Year, which is celebrated not just in Kerala but across the world. Earlier, popular actress Sai Pallavi had also shared an ‘early Vishu’ post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where the ‘Premam’ actress is spotted wearing a traditional Kerala kasavu saree with a simple gold border, dangling earrings and jasmine strands tucked in her hair.

In most homes, the Kerala kasavu saree is worn on Vishu and other festive occasions. With time, however, there are different styles and variations for donning the Kerala kasavu saree but the traditional style remains a popular choice with most Keralites.