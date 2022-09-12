Navratri 2022 date and time: When is Navratri? know its significance, subh muhurat, tithi, and puja vidhi

Navratri 2022 date and time: Navratri is a special occasion for Hindus. It is celebrated for nine days to worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. According to the Vedas and Puranas, Maa Durga is considered the form of Shakti who protects the world from demons. During Navratri, the devotees pray for prosperity and happy life. Navratri is celebrated four times a year.

On this occasion, many parts of the country organize religious programs and fairs. The devotees visit the Shakti Peethas spread across India. This Navratri is also known as Shardiya Navratri.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Navratri is celebrated from Pratipada to Navami of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This time the great festival of Navratri will start on Monday, 26 September, and conclude on October 5. Let’s know more about this Navratri.

What is the importance of Navratri 2022?

Navratri is celebrated with great pomp in the northern part of India including Gujarat and West Bengal. On this occasion, the devotees keep fasts for nine days and avoid alcohol, meat, onions, garlic, etc.

After nine days, the fast is broken on the tenth day which is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra. It is said that on this day Lord Shri Ram killed Ravana and conquered Lanka. Navratri festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries of the world including India. Devotees worship Goddess Durga for nine days after performing Ghatasthapana. Bhajan Kirtan is performed by devotees to get blessings from the goddess.



When will Navratri 2022 Shubh Muhurat Start?

This year, the festival of Navratri will be started on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and ended on Oct 5, 2022 with Vijayadashmi and Durga Visarjan. According to the Drikpanchang, the subh muhurat as follows.

Ashwin Navratri Monday, September 26, 2022

Pratipada date starts – September 26, 2022 at 03.23 am

Pratipada date ends – September 27, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta Starts on 26 September between 6.28 am to 8.01 am.

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes

Abhijit Muhurta Starts on 26 September from 11.54 am to 12.42 pm.

Know the date and day of Navratri 2022

Pratipada (Maa Shailputri): 26 September 2022

Dwitiya (Maa Brahmacharini): 27 September 2022

Tritiya (Maa Chandraghanta): 28 September 2022

Chaturthi (Maa Kushmanda): 29 September 2022

Panchami (Maa Skandmata): 30 September 2022

Shashthi (Maa Katyayani): 01 October 2022

Saptami (Maa Kalratri): 02nd October

Ashtami (Maa Mahagauri): 03 October 2022

Navami (Maa Siddhidatri): 04 October 2022

Dashami (Immersion of Maa Durga idol): 5, October 2022

How to celebrate Navratri 2022? What is its Pooja Vidhi?

To worship Goddess Durga, You need to wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after taking bath. You need to collect the pooja ingredients such as an Idol or picture of Maa Durga, Red Chunari, Mango leaves, Rice, Durga Saptashati book, Red Kalava, Ganga water, Sandalwood, Coconut, Camphor, Barley, earthen pot, gulal, betel nut, betel leaves, cloves, cardamom and decorate the place where the Maa Durga idol to be placed. Don’t forget to keep the idol of Maa Durga in a red cloth. You will have to sow barley seeds in earthen pots and sprinkle water every day till Navami.

According to the complete method, install the Kalash at an auspicious time. You will have to first fill the Kalash with Ganga water, put mango leaves on its face, and place coconut on top. Then, Wrap the Kalash with a red cloth and tie it through Kalava. Now keep it near the earthen pot. Perform Panchopchar Puja with flowers, camphor, and incense sticks. After Ghatsthapna,

You will have to chant the mantra related to Maa Durga for nine days and welcome the mother and wish her happiness and prosperity. After Durga Puja on Ashtami or Navami, worship nine girls and offer them puri, gram, and halwa. On the last day, after the worship of Durga, do Ghat immersion, sing the aarti of Maa Durga, offer flowers, rice to her and lift the Kalash from the Bedi.