Happy Navratri 2021: Quotes, wishes, images that you can send to your family and friends

Navratri 2021 Date and Time: Dedicated to Goddess Durga’s nine forms, Navratri is celebrated in Ashwin, the lunar month. Shardiya Navratri this year commences today and will continue till October 15.

Navratri Festivities: The festivities begin with devotees placing an earthen pot in the puja area. The earthen pot (kalash) is filled with layers of grains and soil and tied with a sacred thread. While the devotees pray to Goddess Durga, it is the kalash that is worshipped.

Navratri Myths and Legends: Navratri celebrates good’s victory over evil. It is widely believed that Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura, the demon king, by combining Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu’s powers.

During the nine days, the devotees worship Goodess Durga’s nine avatars — Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

On Ashtami, the eighth day, and Navami, the ninth day, devotees invite young girls to take part in Devi Prasad and Kanya Pujan.

Navratri involves various rituals and varies across states. Although the concept of Navratri is the same as Durga Puja and both festivals overlap, the observances and rituals are markedly different.

Navratri Messages 2021: Navratri is also a festival of coming together and reuniting with friends and families in celebration. Those unable to attend the festivities are also not left behind. Here are some wishes, messages, greetings to share with friends and family on Facebook and WhatsApp.

— Feel the spirit of Navratri and have fun. Maa Durga has descended on Earth to bless us with happiness and prosperity.

— May the beauty, hues, happiness, charm, and the bliss of Navratri forever stay with you and your family. Happy Shardiya Navratri.

— May Devi Durga give you with the wisdom, strength, and courage to overcome all obstacles. Wish you an auspicious Shardiya Navratri.

— Wish every dream comes true for you this Navratri and through the year.

— May each Navratri day have something special for you.