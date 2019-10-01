Navratri 2019: With colourful dresses, Garba and Dandiya Raas, Gujarat begins festival season

As Navratri ushers in Gujarat, the streets and grounds across the state have been decorated for Garba and Dandiya Raas. (Image: Gujarat Tourism)

Navratri 2019: India is celebrating one of its most prominent and colourful festivals ‘Navratri’. Land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel got soaked in bright colours and has turned into a carnival mode. At streets and societies, people wearing bright, aesthetically pleasing dresses are welcoming Goddess Jagdamba. Even though, rains have played the spoilsport, people’s spirit has remained indomitable.

As Navratri ushers in Gujarat, the streets and grounds across the state have been decorated for Garba and Dandiya Raas. The main function is being held at Gujarat University Ground in Ahmedabad.

READ | Durga Puja 2019: The homecoming of the mother goddess

The event was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, State Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda were also present at the event. Ambassadors of Nepal, Kuwait, Panama, Trinada and Tobago, Bolivia, Namibia, United Arab Emirates, Macedonia, Tunisia, and Ecuador also graced the event and enjoyed Gujarati culture.

Major attractions:

The event is being held from September 29 to October 7. ‘Sheri Garba’ will be held on these mentioned days from 9 PM to 12 AM in the night. There are performances by renowned artists and orchestra. General public, who wants to participate, can do so. They must wear traditional dress which is compulsory.

‘Maha Arti’ is being held from September 29 to October 07 at 11.45 PM.

Other attractions include a theme pavilion, crafts bazaar and food stalls, Anand Nagari, and Bal Nagari, photography zones, replica of monuments of Gujarat including Statue of Unity, etc. These are open from 5 PM to 11.45 PM from September 29 to October 07.

“Dance with devotion. World’s longest dance festival ‘Navratri’ begins…Heartiest greetings to fellow citizens,” CMO Gujarat tweeted.

“The festival that all of us wait for the entire year is here! The countdown is over and today is the first day of the celebration,” Gujarat Tourism tweeted.

How to reach:

Gujarat University Ground is located near Helmet Circle in Ahmedabad. People travelling from outside Gujarat can reach the ground easily as various modes of transport are available.

Tourists can reach there by Ahmedabad metro. The ground is located opposite of University Metro station. Those, who are flying-in can take a cab from Ahmedabad Airport. From Ahmedabad railway station, one can avail the service of Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

(The reporter is in Gujarat on the invitation of Gujarat Tourism)