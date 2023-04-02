Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lifestyle: Know about his education, career, family, and net worth

Navjot Singh Sidhu is an Indian National Congress politician, television personality, and retired international cricketer. He was the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the state government of the State of Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s life and family

Born October 20, 1963, in Punjab’s Amritsar, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s father Sardar Bhagwant Singh was a decent cricket player and wanted his son to become the best cricketer. He was the Attorney General of Punjab. Navjot Singh Sidhu is married to Navjot Kaur Sidhu who is a doctor and a politician. They have a daughter and a son.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has always been known for his flamboyant personality and unmatchable wit. However, he has also been involved in various controversies.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s education

Navjot Singh Sidhu went to Yadavindra Public School in Patiala. He went to Mohindra College, Panjab University to pursue his graduation. He also studied at the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s career

In 1983, Navjot Singh Sidhu started his cricketing career as a right-handed opening batsman and played for the Indian cricket team. Known for his aggressive style of batting, Navjot Singh Sidhu played 51 Test matches and scored 3,202 runs at an average of 42.13. This included nine centuries and 14 half-centuries. In ODIs, the cricketer-turned-politician played 136 matches and scored 4,413 runs at an average of 37.08.

In 1999, Navjot Singh Sidhu decided to retire from cricket and became a commentator. He is known for his humorous and witty remarks. He was also seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as a judge.

In 2004, he moved toward politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2004 and 2009, Navjot Singh Sidhu was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Amritsar constituency. In 2014, he resigned from the BJP and joined the Indian National Congress party. He was later appointed as a cabinet minister in the Punjab state government.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also made a special appearance in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and ABCD 2. He also acted in a Punjabi movie Mera Pind.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s properties

Navjot Singh Sidhu has six showrooms in Patiala. He lives in an inherited property that is spread over 1,200 square yards in Patiala. It cost Rs 1.44 crore. As per the affidavit, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also shown his 5,114 square yards residential property in Amritsar worth about Rs 34 crore.

Fees for The Kapil Sharma Show

For The Kapil Sharma Show, he charged Rs 8 to 10 lakhs per episode. He was also named the brand ambassador for the Hockey India League.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s assets

Navjot Singh Sidhu in his affidavit, filed along with the nomination papers in 2022, declared total assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, the Economic Times reported. This includes movable and immovable assets, including those of his wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, of Rs 3.28 crore and Rs 41.35 crore respectively.

As per the affidavit, Navjot Singh Sidhu also declared his total income for the financial year 2020-21 at Rs 22.58 lakh, down from Rs 94.18 lakh in 2016-17.