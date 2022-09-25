The word Navratri is a Sanskrit word, which means nine nights (Nava means Nine and ratri mean night). Navratri holds great significance for the devotees of Maa Durga. Goddess Durga is referred to as Shakti’s form in the Vedas and Puranas, protecting this world from demons. Navratri is also a commemoration of the victory of good over evil, as goddess Durga – created by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva – conquered the demon king Mahishasura.

Navratri is observed four times a year, in the months of Chaitra (spring), and Sharad (Autumn), and Magha (winter), and Ashadha (monsoon) are gupt navratri.

Also Read | Navratri 2022: What should you offer to Maa Durga this Navratri as per zodiac sign

Pankaj Khanna, Chairman of Khanna Gems told FinancialExpress.com that Navratri is also called Maha Navratri. Shardiya Navratri falls in the lunar month Ashwin during Sharad Ritu, he says.

According to the Hindu calendar, this year Shardiya Navratri will start on Monday, September 26, and will end on October 5, Wednesday.

Ashwin Shukla Paksha Pratipada – September 26, 3.24 am to September 27, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta or Kalash Sthapna Muhurat– September 26, 6.09 am to 7.48 am

Abhijit Muhurta – September 26, 11.46 am to 12.34 pm

During this festival of nine nights, nine forms of Shakti (also known as Navdurga) are worshipped throughout the country. Each day is dedicated to each distinct avatar of the goddess

Day 1 Navratri 2022 (Sept 26):

Ghatsthapna and Goddess Shailputri is worshipped.

She is the embodiment of the collective power of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

Day 2 Navratri 2022 (Sept 27):

Goddess Brahmacharini Devi is worshipped.

The one who practices devout austerity. She is blissful and endows happiness, peace, prosperity and grace upon all devotees who worship her. Filled with bliss and happiness, she is the way to emancipation or moksha.

Day 3 Navratri 2022 (Sept 28):

Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. She represents beauty and grace and is worshipped on the third day for peace, tranquillity and prosperity in life. She is the apostle of bravery and possesses great strength

Day 4 Navratri 2022 (Sept 29):

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped. She is considered the creator of the universe. It is believed that Kushmunda created the universe through a bout of laughter and made it verdant with vegetation

Day 5 Navratri 2022 (Sept 30):

Goddess Skandmata is worshipped. She is the mother of Skanda, or Karthikeya, who was chosen by the gods as their commander-in-chief in the war against the demons. She is accompanied by Skanda in his infant form.

Day 6 Navratri 2022 (Oct 1):

Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. Katyayani was born to the great sage, Kata, as an avatar of Durga.

Day 7 Navratri 2022 (Oct 2):

Goddess Kalratri is worshipped. She has a dark complexion, dishevelled hair and a fearless posture. She has three eyes that shine bright, with flames emanating from her breath. She is black like the goddess Kali. She is the most fierce form of goddess DurgaShe has a dark complexion, dishevelled hair and a fearless posture. She has three eyes that shine bright, with flames emanating from her breath. She is black like the goddess Kali. She is the most fierce form of goddess Durga

Day 8 Navratri 2022 (Oct 3):

Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped as Durga Ashtami is celebrated. Maha Gauri is intelligent, peaceful and calm. It is said that due to her long austerities in the deep forests of the Himalayas, her colour transformed from white to back. However, later, when Shiva cleaned her with the waters of the Ganga, her body regained its beauty and she came to be known as Maha Gauri, which means extremely white.

Day 9 Navratri 2022 (Oct 4):

This day is celebrated as Maha Navami when fast is broken and Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped .She has supernatural healing powers. She has four arms and is always in a happy state of mind. She blesses all gods, saints, yogis, tantriks and all devotees as a manifestation of the mother goddess. The goddess is shown to be in a blissful state, just like the sky on a clear day.